Global Quantum X set to chase $2,7 trillion quantum economy at GISEC 2027

New GQX event to unite global quantum innovators and cybersecurity leaders
Dubai: Global Quantum X (GQX) by GITEX has today, in partnership with, UAE Cyber Security Council announced, a brand new event in 2027 dedicated entirely to quantum technology. It will bring together governments, quantum technology companies, national cybersecurity authorities, research institutions, enterprise adopters, and investors under one roof, tackling both sides of the quantum shift at once; commercial adoption, and the security frameworks needed to survive it.
This is an event that is being described as shaping the quantum era that could unlock trillions of dollars’ worth of global economic value.
“Launching Global Quantum X allows us to bring quantum-safe migration, sovereign cryptographic capability and national readiness testing to a truly global stage, and to help governments and enterprises everywhere close the gap between today’s defences and tomorrow’s threats,” Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council said, pointing to that it is going to be GISEC Global’s largest edition yet.
Quantum technology will shape a new era
The event will be hosted alongside GISEC 2027 at a time when the focus on quantum security globally has become a growing focus. According to McKinsey’s Quantum Technology Monitor 2026 third of global enterprises are already spending more than $10 million a year on quantum initiatives, with the technology projected to unlock $2,7 trillion in economic value over the next decade.
It is also a time when quantum technology is being adopted commercially while developing the security, governance and cryptographic capabilities required to support it.
"The same computing power that will unlock breakthroughs in medicine, materials and finance will also put today’s encryption at risk, which is why quantum and cybersecurity can no longer be dealt with separately” Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD, organiser of GISEC Global and GQX said.