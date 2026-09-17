Help AG launches new services to prepare UAE for the quantum computing era

Help AG unveils quantum-safe roadmap and AI security tools at GISEC 2026
Cybersecurity company Help AG, an e& enterprise company, has used GISEC 2026 today in Dubai to launch two new services -Quantum 360 and Help AG.AI- aimed at preparing businesses and governments for the next wave of technology: quantum computers and artificial intelligence.
One of Help AG’s new offerings is called Quantum 360, and it walks organisations through three steps; discovery of their cryptographic keys and assets, mapping out a transition roadmap, and finally rolling out quantum-safe technology, including encrypted telecommunication links, which according to Aleksandar Valjarevic, CEO of Help AG, are “already available today.”
Asked what this means for the average person, Valjarevic told Gulf News: “We are enabling organisations that handle your sensitive data to stay secure in a quantum world. Think of your banks, think of your government’s services, that you are using.”
The problem needs to be fixed
Commercial quantum computers are expected to hit the market within two to three years, according to Valjarevic. He told Gulf News that the cybersecurity industry will face “a small revolution” once that happens, and that software and hardware in use today will need to adapt to stay safe.
These machines will be able to calculate faster than today’s computers, but that also means they could eventually break the encryption currently protecting things like bank data and government secrets.
Hackers are already stealing encrypted data today, betting they will be able to crack it open once quantum computers become powerful enough.
AI is already here
Alongside the quantum push, Help AG also launched Help AG.AI, a service to help governments and enterprises adopt artificial intelligence safely. The company says it has used AI internally for eight years, but has ramped up significantly this year.
"We've launched more than 20 AI agents this year, on top of our language models, which help us provide a higher quality of service and better response rates to advanced attacks,” he said.
On risks in the UAE specifically, he added:
"The risks are elevated because the UAE is so much advanced in deploying next generation technologies. However, we are extremely lucky that the government and the regulators have recognised this and mandated that cybersecurity is built into these initiatives."
Looking ahead, Valjarevic pointed to the combination of AI and Quantum computing as a turning point.
"When you link AI and the new generation quantum computers — which will be 1,000 or a million times faster than what we have today - the acceleration of AI will be really exponential. For me as a cyber security professional, the new frontier is developing the right processes and interfaces to have controlled interaction between different agents and humans, because humans will still be extremely relevant in this equation."