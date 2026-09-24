Poor maintenance, tyre problems and risky driving among key factors behind crashes
Dubai: Heavy trucks were involved in 1,136 traffic accidents across the UAE between 2022 and 2025, with the number of crashes rising sharply before reaching a four-year peak of 332 incidents in 2024, according to Ministry of Interior statistics.
The figures show that truck-related accidents remained high in 2025, when 325 incidents were recorded, despite a slight decline from the previous year.
• 2022: 208 accidents
• 2023: 271 accidents
• 2024: 332 accidents
• 2025: 325 accidents
• Total: 1,136 accidents
Poor vehicle maintenance, particularly tyre problems and other safety related faults, was among the factors contributing to heavy truck crashes, according to Ministry of Interior data.
With trucks travelling long distances, spending extended periods on the road and carrying heavy loads, authorities stress the importance of regular inspections and proper maintenance to keep vehicles roadworthy and safe.
Dangerous driving was also cited as a factor in heavy-truck accidents, including collisions involving light-vehicle drivers attempting to overtake slower trucks.
Motorists are urged to keep a safe distance, overtake with caution and avoid sudden manoeuvres around heavy vehicles.
Traffic and Patrol Departments across the UAE continue to run road safety campaigns targeting heavy truck drivers and other motorists.
The campaigns promote traffic compliance, safer driving and proper vehicle maintenance, while authorities conduct inspections and take action against those who fail to meet safety requirements.
The measures are part of wider efforts to improve road safety, reduce accidents and promote responsible driving among truck operators and private motorists.