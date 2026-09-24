GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE heavy truck accidents hit 1,136 in four years: Key causes

Poor maintenance, tyre problems and risky driving among key factors behind crashes

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Heavy trucks were involved in 1,136 UAE traffic accidents from 2022 to 2025.
Heavy trucks were involved in 1,136 UAE traffic accidents from 2022 to 2025.
Dubai Police -picture use for For illustrative purpose

Dubai: Heavy trucks were involved in 1,136 traffic accidents across the UAE between 2022 and 2025, with the number of crashes rising sharply before reaching a four-year peak of 332 incidents in 2024, according to Ministry of Interior statistics.

The figures show that truck-related accidents remained high in 2025, when 325 incidents were recorded, despite a slight decline from the previous year.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The annual figures were:

• 2022: 208 accidents

• 2023: 271 accidents

• 2024: 332 accidents

• 2025: 325 accidents

• Total: 1,136 accidents

Poor maintenance among key causes

Poor vehicle maintenance, particularly tyre problems and other safety related faults, was among the factors contributing to heavy truck crashes, according to Ministry of Interior data.

With trucks travelling long distances, spending extended periods on the road and carrying heavy loads, authorities stress the importance of regular inspections and proper maintenance to keep vehicles roadworthy and safe.

Risky driving

Dangerous driving was also cited as a factor in heavy-truck accidents, including collisions involving light-vehicle drivers attempting to overtake slower trucks.

Motorists are urged to keep a safe distance, overtake with caution and avoid sudden manoeuvres around heavy vehicles.

Awareness campaigns

Traffic and Patrol Departments across the UAE continue to run road safety campaigns targeting heavy truck drivers and other motorists.

The campaigns promote traffic compliance, safer driving and proper vehicle maintenance, while authorities conduct inspections and take action against those who fail to meet safety requirements.

The measures are part of wider efforts to improve road safety, reduce accidents and promote responsible driving among truck operators and private motorists.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSharjahAjmanRas Al KhaimahFujairahAbu DhabiUmm Al Qaiwain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A Day Without Accidents initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council, encourages motorists to commit to safer driving and follow traffic regulations

Zero road deaths on first day of new school year in UAE

2m read
UAE traffic deaths plunge 74% as safety measures expand

UAE traffic deaths plunge 74% as safety measures expand

4m read
Authorities attributed the accident to the truck not being properly secured while parked, causing it to roll away. No injuries were reported, although several vehicles were involved in the collision.

Runaway truck hits several vehicles in Abha

1m read
The Ministry of Interior said its “Day Without Accidents” campaign will take place on August 31, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

Four traffic points off for UAE drivers this August 31

2m read