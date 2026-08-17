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Runaway truck crashes into several vehicles in Saudi Arabia’s Abha

Parked truck rolled away after it was not properly secured; no injuries reported

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Authorities attributed the accident to the truck not being properly secured while parked, causing it to roll away. No injuries were reported, although several vehicles were involved in the collision.
Authorities attributed the accident to the truck not being properly secured while parked, causing it to roll away. No injuries were reported, although several vehicles were involved in the collision.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: A parked truck rolled and crashed into several vehicles in Saudi Arabia’s Abha on Sunday after it was not properly secured, traffic authorities said.

The General Traffic Department in the Asir Region said officers responded to the accident after the stationary truck began moving on its own and struck a number of vehicles at the scene.

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Authorities attributed the accident to the truck not being properly secured while parked, causing it to roll away. No injuries were reported, although several vehicles were involved in the collision.

Traffic authorities completed the necessary procedures at the scene and managed traffic following the accident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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