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Saudi Arabia issues brief emergency alerts, assures residents of safety

Danger passes in three Saudi regions as authorities maintain safety guidance

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Alerts cleared in Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait amid ongoing safety advice
Alerts cleared in Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait amid ongoing safety advice

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense has confirmed that earlier emergency alerts have been lifted in Jazan Province, Abha City and Khamis Mushait Governorate.

The National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies had earlier warned residents in the three areas of potential danger and urged them to remain calm, follow official instructions and move to safe locations.

Danger lifted across three areas

The Civil Defense later said the danger had passed in Jazan Province and Abha City, while a separate alert confirmed that the danger had also been lifted in Khamis Mushait Governorate.

Residents have been urged to continue following official Civil Defense instructions and avoid gatherings and photography.

Earlier safety instructions

During the alerts, residents were advised to:

  • Move immediately to the nearest safe place, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

  • Stay indoors until the danger had passed.

  • Keep away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops.

  • If outdoors, enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier.

  • Avoid gatherings and dangerous areas and refrain from taking photographs.

Drivers told to pull over

People who received the warning while driving were advised to pull over safely, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

Residents were also urged to monitor official channels for further instructions and updates.

Emergency numbers

People who notice a danger should call 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 998 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.

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Saudi ArabiaYemenhouthis

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