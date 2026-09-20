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Saudi weather: Heavy downpours and hail forecast until Friday

Jazan, Asir and Al Baha face the heaviest rainfall, with storms continuing through Friday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The strongest conditions are forecast across parts of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, where moderate to heavy rain could develop at different points during the week.
The strongest conditions are forecast across parts of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, where moderate to heavy rain could develop at different points during the week.
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Riyadh: Several regions of Saudi Arabia are set for days of unsettled weather, with heavy downpours, hail and possible flash flooding expected through Friday, according to the National Center for Meteorology.

The strongest conditions are forecast across parts of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, where moderate to heavy rain could develop at different points during the week.

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The NCM said the more severe storms may produce rainfall of 10 to 50 millimetres an hour or more, accompanied by downdraft winds exceeding 60 km/h. Visibility could fall close to zero in some areas, while hail and rapidly rising floodwaters are also possible.

Along coastal areas, rougher seas may develop, while particularly unstable conditions could produce waterspouts or tornado-like formations.

In Jazan, the forecast covers Al-Rayth, Harub, Al Dayer, Al Eidabi, Fayfa, Al Aridah, Al Harth, Al Tuwal, Al Darb, Baysh, Sabya, Damad, Abu Arish, Ahad Al Masarihah and Samtah.

Across Asir, areas including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rafidah, Sarat Abidah, Dhahran Al Janub, Al Namas, Tanomah, Rijal Almaa and Mahayil Asir are among those expected to receive rain. Conditions there are forecast to become more intense on Sunday and Friday.

The outlook is also wetter for Al Baha, where rain is expected across Al Baha city, Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, Qilwah, Bani Hassan, Al Aqiq and surrounding areas. The most active period is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Parts of the Mecca region are also included in the forecast. Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat could see light to moderate rain, while Al Kamil, Bahrah, Al Jumum and Khulais face a greater chance of moderate to heavy downpours, particularly at the start of the working week.

Lighter spells of rain are expected farther north and south, including Madinah, Al Ula and Khaybar, as well as parts of Najran.

The NCM classifies moderate rain as between 5 and 9mm an hour, with conditions potentially accompanied by strong winds, reduced visibility, hail and localised flooding. Light rain is defined as between 1 and 4mm an hour.

Residents have been urged to monitor official weather bulletins and follow instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly in areas vulnerable to flash floods.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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