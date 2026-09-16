Civil Defence urges caution as thunderstorms threaten several regions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast across several regions of the Kingdom through Saturday, raising the risk of flash floods.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe places, avoid valleys and areas vulnerable to flooding and refrain from swimming in floodwaters. Residents were also urged to follow safety instructions issued by authorities through official media and social media platforms.
The Mecca region is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, with conditions potentially triggering flash floods and bringing hail and strong downdrafts that could stir up dust and sand.
Areas expected to be affected include Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Al Lith, Al Qunfudhah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat.
Moderate to heavy rain is also forecast across the Medina, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions, where thunderstorms could be accompanied by flash floods, hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand. Najran is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
The Civil Defence urged residents and visitors in affected areas to remain alert throughout the period and comply with official safety guidance.