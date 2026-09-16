GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia weather alert: Heavy rain, flash floods forecast through Saturday

Civil Defence urges caution as thunderstorms threaten several regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia issues weather alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods are forecast through Saturday. Civil Defence urges residents to stay safe and vigilant.
Saudi Arabia issues weather alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods are forecast through Saturday. Civil Defence urges residents to stay safe and vigilant.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast across several regions of the Kingdom through Saturday, raising the risk of flash floods.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe places, avoid valleys and areas vulnerable to flooding and refrain from swimming in floodwaters. Residents were also urged to follow safety instructions issued by authorities through official media and social media platforms.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Mecca region is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, with conditions potentially triggering flash floods and bringing hail and strong downdrafts that could stir up dust and sand.

Areas expected to be affected include Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Al Lith, Al Qunfudhah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat.

Moderate to heavy rain is also forecast across the Medina, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions, where thunderstorms could be accompanied by flash floods, hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand. Najran is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The Civil Defence urged residents and visitors in affected areas to remain alert throughout the period and comply with official safety guidance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flash floods are forecast across Saudi Arabia through Monday, with authorities urging caution and adherence to safety guidance.

Saudi Arabia warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain

2m read
Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina. The downpours could trigger flash floods and would be accompanied by hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand.

Saudi Arabia issues red alerts for heavy rain

2m read
Rain along the western coast, stretching from north of Jazan towards Taif in Mecca region, is expected to intensify later in the day, while showers over Najran and the Eastern Province gradually weaken.

Saudi Arabia to see rain, heavy downpours till Saturday

2m read
Rain chances will increase gradually from Tuesday, with light showers forecast over southern Asir and parts of Mecca. Very light rain could also affect southern Najran and south-eastern parts of the Eastern Province on Wednesday.

Heavy rain to hit Saudi Arabia through Saturday

2m read