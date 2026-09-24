Heavy rain, hail and dust raising winds forecast in Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution as thunderstorms are forecast to continue across several regions of the Kingdom through next Tuesday.
The Civil Defence called on residents to remain in safe places, stay away from valleys and areas vulnerable to flash floods and avoid swimming in floodwaters. It also urged the public to follow safety instructions and updates issued by the relevant authorities.
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) forecast moderate to heavy rain across parts of the Mecca region, including Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat.
The rainfall could trigger flash floods and be accompanied by hail and strong downdrafts capable of stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility, the NCM said.
Light to moderate rain is also forecast in Mecca city, Al Kamil, Al Jumum and Bahra.
The regions of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing a risk of flash floods, hail and dust raising winds. Medina and Najran, meanwhile, are forecast to experience light to moderate rainfall.
Authorities have repeatedly warned against crossing flooded valleys or approaching fast moving water during periods of heavy rain, urging motorists and residents to monitor official weather and Civil Defence alerts.