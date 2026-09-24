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Saudi Arabia warns of flash floods as thunderstorms persist across several regions through Sunday

Heavy rain, hail and dust raising winds forecast in Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Thunderstorms and heavy rain to continue across Saudi Arabia, bringing flash flood risks. Authorities urge caution, avoiding flooded valleys and fast-moving water.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain to continue across Saudi Arabia, bringing flash flood risks. Authorities urge caution, avoiding flooded valleys and fast-moving water.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution as thunderstorms are forecast to continue across several regions of the Kingdom through next Tuesday.

The Civil Defence called on residents to remain in safe places, stay away from valleys and areas vulnerable to flash floods and avoid swimming in floodwaters. It also urged the public to follow safety instructions and updates issued by the relevant authorities.

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The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) forecast moderate to heavy rain across parts of the Mecca region, including Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat.

The rainfall could trigger flash floods and be accompanied by hail and strong downdrafts capable of stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility, the NCM said.

Light to moderate rain is also forecast in Mecca city, Al Kamil, Al Jumum and Bahra.

The regions of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing a risk of flash floods, hail and dust raising winds. Medina and Najran, meanwhile, are forecast to experience light to moderate rainfall.

Authorities have repeatedly warned against crossing flooded valleys or approaching fast moving water during periods of heavy rain, urging motorists and residents to monitor official weather and Civil Defence alerts.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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