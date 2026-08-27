Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds forecast as temperatures climb to 47°C
Dubai: Saudi Arabia issued red weather alerts for heavy rain on Thursday as thunderstorms, flash floods, hail and strong winds were forecast across several regions, while temperatures were expected to reach 47°C in parts of the Kingdom, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
In its daily forecast, the NCM said moderate to heavy thunderstorms were expected over parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina. The downpours could trigger flash floods and would be accompanied by hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand.
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Red alerts for heavy rain were issued for Taif, Al Kamil, Adham and surrounding areas in Mecca region.
An orange alert for moderate rain was in place for Al Ais, Al Mahd, Badr and surrounding areas in Madinah region, while yellow alerts for light rain and blowing dust covered Rabigh, Jeddah, Al Khurmah and nearby areas in Mecca.
The NCM said rain-bearing thunderclouds accompanied by active winds could also develop over parts of the Northern Borders and Jazan, as well as southern areas of the Eastern Province and Riyadh region.
Fog could form overnight and during the early morning over coastal areas in eastern Saudi Arabia, potentially reducing visibility.
Despite the widespread unstable weather, temperatures will remain high across much of the country. Medina is forecast to record the highest temperature at 47°C, followed by Dammam at 46°C. Riyadh and Buraidah are expected to reach 45°C.