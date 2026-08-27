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Saudi Arabia issues red alerts as heavy rain, flash floods threaten several regions

Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds forecast as temperatures climb to 47°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina. The downpours could trigger flash floods and would be accompanied by hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand.
Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina. The downpours could trigger flash floods and would be accompanied by hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia issued red weather alerts for heavy rain on Thursday as thunderstorms, flash floods, hail and strong winds were forecast across several regions, while temperatures were expected to reach 47°C in parts of the Kingdom, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

In its daily forecast, the NCM said moderate to heavy thunderstorms were expected over parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina. The downpours could trigger flash floods and would be accompanied by hail and strong winds stirring up dust and sand.

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Red alerts for heavy rain were issued for Taif, Al Kamil, Adham and surrounding areas in Mecca region.

An orange alert for moderate rain was in place for Al Ais, Al Mahd, Badr and surrounding areas in Madinah region, while yellow alerts for light rain and blowing dust covered Rabigh, Jeddah, Al Khurmah and nearby areas in Mecca.

The NCM said rain-bearing thunderclouds accompanied by active winds could also develop over parts of the Northern Borders and Jazan, as well as southern areas of the Eastern Province and Riyadh region.

Fog could form overnight and during the early morning over coastal areas in eastern Saudi Arabia, potentially reducing visibility.

Despite the widespread unstable weather, temperatures will remain high across much of the country. Medina is forecast to record the highest temperature at 47°C, followed by Dammam at 46°C. Riyadh and Buraidah are expected to reach 45°C.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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