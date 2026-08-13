Jazan and Asir face heaviest rain, with showers also forecast in Mecca and Al Baha
Dubai: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to affect parts of southwestern Saudi Arabia through Saturday, with Jazan and Asir expected to bear the brunt of the unsettled weather, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
Forecasts from the Saudi Numerical Model show rain developing over southern Asir early on Thursday before shifting towards Jazan and the Farasan Islands. After a temporary lull, light to moderate showers are expected to return to southern Jazan later in the morning.
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Conditions are forecast to intensify during the afternoon, with rain spreading across much of Jazan and parts of western Asir. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected between the afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms developing near the Asir-Jazan border before conditions gradually ease later at night.
Rain is expected to return on Friday morning over southern Asir and eastern Jazan before strengthening again during the afternoon. Moderate rainfall is forecast across much of Jazan, while showers could also affect areas east of Taif and northwestern Asir. Rain over western Asir is expected to intensify later on Friday, while conditions in Jazan gradually ease.
On Saturday, light rain is forecast over parts of western Asir and areas east of Taif before heavier showers develop near Jazan city and along a section of the Asir coast by early evening.
Scattered showers are then expected across parts of Mecca, Al Baha, Asir and Jazan later on Saturday evening.