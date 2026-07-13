SR16m fountain opens as centrepiece of major tourism and entertainment destination in Asir
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has opened the Kingdom's largest dancing fountain and the world's third tallest at a new tourism resort in the Asir region, as part of a major private-sector development aimed at boosting domestic tourism.
The fountain, inaugurated at Al Wadi Resort, reaches a height of 120 metres, making it the second tallest in the Middle East.
Built at a cost of more than SR16 million, it circulates more than seven million litres of water and is expected to become one of Asir's leading visitor attractions.
The fountain forms the centrepiece of an integrated tourism project spanning more than 300,000 square metres, featuring gardens, farms, restaurants, cafés, a theatre and indoor event halls designed to attract visitors and families throughout the year.
The resort also includes a 60,000-square-metre heritage village inspired by the history and culture of the Asir region, with traditional markets and shops showcasing local heritage.
A heritage museum is scheduled to open next month, highlighting the region's history and cultural identity.
Visitors will be able to enjoy daily entertainment from 1pm until midnight, including dancing fountain performances, stage shows and a range of accompanying activities intended to enhance the summer tourism season.