GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia unveils kingdom’s largest dancing fountain in Asir

SR16m fountain opens as centrepiece of major tourism and entertainment destination in Asir

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The fountain, inaugurated at Al Wadi Resort, reaches a height of 120 metres, making it the second tallest in the Middle East.
The fountain, inaugurated at Al Wadi Resort, reaches a height of 120 metres, making it the second tallest in the Middle East.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has opened the Kingdom's largest dancing fountain and the world's third tallest at a new tourism resort in the Asir region, as part of a major private-sector development aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

The fountain, inaugurated at Al Wadi Resort, reaches a height of 120 metres, making it the second tallest in the Middle East.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Built at a cost of more than SR16 million, it circulates more than seven million litres of water and is expected to become one of Asir's leading visitor attractions.

The fountain forms the centrepiece of an integrated tourism project spanning more than 300,000 square metres, featuring gardens, farms, restaurants, cafés, a theatre and indoor event halls designed to attract visitors and families throughout the year.

The resort also includes a 60,000-square-metre heritage village inspired by the history and culture of the Asir region, with traditional markets and shops showcasing local heritage. 

A heritage museum is scheduled to open next month, highlighting the region's history and cultural identity.

Visitors will be able to enjoy daily entertainment from 1pm until midnight, including dancing fountain performances, stage shows and a range of accompanying activities intended to enhance the summer tourism season.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rainfall is forecast to persist across Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha until Thursday.

Rain to persist across southwest Saudi Arabia

1m read
AlUla Manara will be a world-class observatory with a visitor and research centre located 70 km north of the ancient city in Saudi Arabia’s northwest.

Saudi Arabia plans one of world's biggest observatories

2m read
Light to moderate rain is forecast over the highlands of the Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions, with weather conditions expected to shift across the affected areas from today through Saturday.

Thunderstorms to persist across southwest Saudi Arabia

1m read
thunderstorms and Rainfall expected across parts of the Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions through Friday, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected across Saudi Arabia

1m read