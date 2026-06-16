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Saudi Arabia unveils Middle East’s largest national tennis centre to boost sporting ambitions

The complex will feature 30 courts, including 28 hard courts and two clay courts

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The complex, currently under construction in Qiddiya City, west of Riyadh, will feature 30 courts, including 28 hard courts and two clay courts, and is being designed by international sports architecture firm Populous.
The complex, currently under construction in Qiddiya City, west of Riyadh, will feature 30 courts, including 28 hard courts and two clay courts, and is being designed by international sports architecture firm Populous.

Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Company has unveiled plans for the Middle East’s largest National Tennis Centre, a landmark project designed to position the Kingdom as a leading destination for international tennis while accelerating the development of local talent and expanding community participation in the sport.

The complex, currently under construction in Qiddiya City, west of Riyadh, will feature 30 courts, including 28 hard courts and two clay courts, and is being designed by international sports architecture firm Populous. Built to ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation (ITF) standards, the venue is intended to host some of the world’s leading professional tournaments while serving as Saudi Arabia’s national hub for player development.

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At the heart of the project will be a 15,000-seat Centre Court equipped with a retractable roof, complemented by an 8,000-seat multi-purpose arena, a 5,000-seat Court One and a 2,000-seat Court Two, giving the complex an overall spectator capacity of about 33,000.

The facility will also include indoor and practice courts, athlete training and recovery centres, wellness facilities, fan zones and public entertainment areas, enabling year-round use beyond elite competition.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport, said the project reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating the conditions necessary to host major international events and attract the world’s leading players.

Abdullah Aldawood, CEO and Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) described the centre as a world-class home for tennis at every level, where elite athletes can compete while the next generation of Saudi players develops alongside wider community participation.

International tennis organisations also welcomed the project. International Tennis Federation Chief Executive Ross Hutchins said high-quality facilities are essential for growing the sport and creating pathways for future generations, while ATP Chief Executive Officer Eno Polo described the development as a significant addition to the global tennis landscape.

Beyond tennis, the venue will be capable of hosting concerts, e-sports competitions, cultural events and other sporting activities. It forms part of the wider Qiddiya City development, which recently opened Six Flags Qiddiya City, Aquarabia, the Middle East’s largest water park, and PlayMaker Studios, a new film production hub, as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its entertainment and sports infrastructure under its Vision 2030 strategy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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