The complex will feature 30 courts, including 28 hard courts and two clay courts
Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Company has unveiled plans for the Middle East’s largest National Tennis Centre, a landmark project designed to position the Kingdom as a leading destination for international tennis while accelerating the development of local talent and expanding community participation in the sport.
The complex, currently under construction in Qiddiya City, west of Riyadh, will feature 30 courts, including 28 hard courts and two clay courts, and is being designed by international sports architecture firm Populous. Built to ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation (ITF) standards, the venue is intended to host some of the world’s leading professional tournaments while serving as Saudi Arabia’s national hub for player development.
At the heart of the project will be a 15,000-seat Centre Court equipped with a retractable roof, complemented by an 8,000-seat multi-purpose arena, a 5,000-seat Court One and a 2,000-seat Court Two, giving the complex an overall spectator capacity of about 33,000.
The facility will also include indoor and practice courts, athlete training and recovery centres, wellness facilities, fan zones and public entertainment areas, enabling year-round use beyond elite competition.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport, said the project reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating the conditions necessary to host major international events and attract the world’s leading players.
Abdullah Aldawood, CEO and Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) described the centre as a world-class home for tennis at every level, where elite athletes can compete while the next generation of Saudi players develops alongside wider community participation.
International tennis organisations also welcomed the project. International Tennis Federation Chief Executive Ross Hutchins said high-quality facilities are essential for growing the sport and creating pathways for future generations, while ATP Chief Executive Officer Eno Polo described the development as a significant addition to the global tennis landscape.
Beyond tennis, the venue will be capable of hosting concerts, e-sports competitions, cultural events and other sporting activities. It forms part of the wider Qiddiya City development, which recently opened Six Flags Qiddiya City, Aquarabia, the Middle East’s largest water park, and PlayMaker Studios, a new film production hub, as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its entertainment and sports infrastructure under its Vision 2030 strategy.