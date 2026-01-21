The Riyadh Region Municipality confirmed on Wednesday that the new developments will be situated in the eastern and southern districts of the capital. The project is designed to transform the city’s urban landscape, shifting away from traditional park layouts toward integrated "urban destinations" that cater to both recreation and environmental sustainability.

Dubai: Authorities in the Saudi capital have unveiled plans to develop two expansive public parks covering more than 310,000 square metres as part of a broader push to increase green spaces across the city.

Central to the design is a scenic valley that will serve as a functional and visual anchor for both sites. According to municipal officials, the parks are intended to bolster the city's "urban fabric" by providing high-quality public areas that align with the quality-of-life goals set out in the Saudi Vision 2030 framework.

This latest initiative follows a series of large-scale environmental projects in the Kingdom, where officials are increasingly prioritising "livability" as Riyadh undergoes population and infrastructure expansion. The municipality highlighted that the design focuses on "environmental sensitivity," incorporating innovative greening techniques to manage the arid climate while maintaining sustainable water use.

"These parks represent high-quality developments aimed at expanding public spaces across the capital," the municipality said in a statement. The announcement noted that the projects would also include a range of commercial amenities, including restaurants and cafés, to ensure the parks remain active throughout the day.

The facilities planned for the 317,200-square-metre footprint are extensive. Beyond standard greenery, the sites will feature a golf course, multi-purpose sports fields, and dedicated jogging tracks. Families will have access to children’s play areas and water features, while the inclusion of a theatre and designated event spaces suggests the parks will double as cultural hubs for the local community.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.