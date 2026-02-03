How 20-minute cities are reshaping urban life and why GCC is poised to lead

For example, Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan aims for 55 per cent of residents to live within 800 meters of mass transit, and for 80 per cent of daily needs to be met within a 20-minute walk or cycle. In Saudi Arabia, developments such as NEOM are pioneering new city models that place proximity, innovation, and sustainability at the centre, in line with the country’s Vision 2030. Similarly, Qatar’s National Vision 2030 prioritises inclusive, connected, and environmentally responsible urbanism and design.