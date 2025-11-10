The Gulf’s next frontier: Redefining longevity for a changing world

From predictive healthcare to smart cities, GCC can become global model for healthy ageing
The GCC has a unique opportunity to redefine the future of ageing. As the region experiences rapid economic growth and technological advancement, it is primed to shape the global conversation around longevity.
With populations ageing worldwide, the GCC can address its own demographic shifts while becoming a model for how technology, innovation, and policy can create a healthier, longer-lived society.
Here are four pivotal actions that could place the region at the forefront of the global longevity movement.
AI and big data are already transforming various industries, but their potential in healthcare is particularly powerful. For the GCC to become a global leader in longevity, it must leverage AI to predict and prevent age-related diseases long before they become serious issues. The predictive capabilities of AI would allow for interventions that prolong health and prevent unnecessary treatments, reducing the burden on healthcare systems.
The UAE is already taking steps in this direction. For example, PureHealth has played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare through partnerships and initiatives, leveraging AI to enhance diagnostics and health management, aiming to provide more personalised and effective healthcare solutions. Expanding these efforts to include ageing-related conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and dementia, the GCC can create a robust health system that proactively addresses the needs of an ageing population. On top of that, integrating AI into national healthcare strategies enables the region to move from a reactive model to a preventative one, giving it a significant edge in longevity management.
Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Health Information Exchange (SHIE) has also started working to centralise healthcare data for improved patient care. This initiative could easily expand to include predictive health models, using big data to monitor health trends across the ageing population, giving physicians the tools to provide tailored and early interventions for senior citizens. SHIE is now part of Saudi Arabia’s broader healthcare modernisation efforts under Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of healthcare services through digital transformation and enhanced data-driven decision-making.
The second step is to embrace the idea of smart cities designed specifically for ageing populations. Longevity isn’t just about medicine — it’s also about creating environments that support ageing with dignity and health. Smart cities, equipped with age-friendly infrastructure, technologies, and services, can significantly improve the quality of life for older adults, allowing them to live independently longer. Additionally, these cities can be longevity-friendly for young and middle-aged individuals, promoting active and healthy lifestyles that extend their healthspan and support long-term well-being.
Dubai’s Smart City initiative has already made significant strides in integrating technology into urban planning. But with a greater focus on the aging population, the city could pioneer innovations like AI-powered health monitoring in homes, smart mobility solutions for seniors, and real-time connectivity with healthcare providers.
Similarly, Qatar’s National Vision 2030 emphasises the importance of sustainability, infrastructure, and quality of life. Through prioritising the ageing population in its urban planning, Qatar can create a global benchmark for longevity-focused smart cities. This would include physical infrastructure as well as digital solutions to enhance healthcare delivery and support older adults in their day-to-day activities.
Oman, with its Vision 2040, is also integrating smart infrastructure into its cities, focusing on urban development that caters to health and wellness, ensuring that its citizens live longer, healthier lives.
These efforts clearly highlight that longevity is rapidly becoming a megatrend in the region, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Beyond extending life, longevity tackles the quality of those later years. To lead the global movement, the GCC must invest in cutting-edge longevity research, especially in fields like regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and gene therapy. Fostering innovation in these areas will enable the region to attract the world’s brightest researchers and become a hub for longevity breakthroughs.
Singapore provides a model for this kind of research-driven leadership. The country’s National Research Foundation has invested heavily in ageing research, focusing on extending healthy life by tackling the biological aspects of ageing. The GCC can replicate and expand upon this model, funding initiatives in stem cell technology, anti-ageing drugs, and personalised health solutions.
Saudi Arabia has already shown its commitment to scientific advancement with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST). Prioritising longevity and regenerative medicine research, KACST could become a global leader in ageing science, facilitating cross-border collaborations and driving technological innovation in aging-related fields.
To achieve true leadership in longevity, the GCC needs to adopt comprehensive national strategies that bring together the best of healthcare, policy, business, and social services. A holistic approach to longevity means addressing medical needs as well as social, financial, and wellness needs that affect older populations. Government action will be essential in shaping a future where aging is viewed as a positive phase of life, not a burden.
Japan provides a key example of a government-led approach to longevity. Its national policies focus on health, elderly care, and financial security for the elderly, and the country has a robust framework for integrating ageing into the social fabric. The GCC can similarly create a national longevity strategy that includes healthcare reforms, financial planning, social inclusion, and elder care services.
Creating partnerships between governments, healthcare providers, technology companies, and the private sector will drive innovation and create a society where longevity is valued across every sector.
The groundwork is already being laid in the GCC, and with the right investment and collaboration, the region can become the global benchmark for longevity.
Dmitry Kaminskiy is General Partner, Deep Knowledge Group
