The Gulf’s next frontier: Redefining longevity for a changing world

The UAE is already taking steps in this direction. For example, PureHealth has played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare through partnerships and initiatives, leveraging AI to enhance diagnostics and health management, aiming to provide more personalised and effective healthcare solutions. Expanding these efforts to include ageing-related conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and dementia, the GCC can create a robust health system that proactively addresses the needs of an ageing population. On top of that, integrating AI into national healthcare strategies enables the region to move from a reactive model to a preventative one, giving it a significant edge in longevity management.