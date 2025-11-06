5 habits to stay mentally sharp as you age, backed by science

Staying mentally sharp as we get older isn’t just about your genes. It’s about the daily choices you make. “Ageing is inevitable,” says Dr. Eleni Margioti, Neuropsychology Lead at the Brain & Performance Centre, “But how well we age cognitively is something we can influence every day.” And the timing couldn’t be more critical: in the Gulf, the median age is set to jump from 32 in 2022 to 51 by 2100, with over 20 per cent of residents expected to be elderly by 2050.