5 habits to stay mentally sharp as you age, backed by science

Stay mentally agile with these expert-backed tips
Staying mentally sharp as we get older isn’t just about your genes. It’s about the daily choices you make. “Ageing is inevitable,” says Dr. Eleni Margioti, Neuropsychology Lead at the Brain & Performance Centre, “But how well we age cognitively is something we can influence every day.” And the timing couldn’t be more critical: in the Gulf, the median age is set to jump from 32 in 2022 to 51 by 2100, with over 20 per cent of residents expected to be elderly by 2050.
So, how do you make sure your brain isn’t left behind while your birthday candles pile up? Dr. Margioti highlights five strategies, all backed by science, to help keep your mind sharp, alert, and resilient.
Learning a new language, picking up a musical instrument, or diving into strategy games isn’t just fun—it’s science. Studies show that cognitively demanding activities boost neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to form new neural connections, enhancing memory and mental agility even as we age.
Physical exercise isn’t just for the body; it’s a brain booster too. Aerobic activity like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling increases blood flow to the brain and stimulates growth factors that support neuron health. Research consistently shows that regular exercise lowers the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
A large meta‑analysis found that people with higher levels of physical activity had a 34 per cent lower risk of dementia compared to those with low activity. This is strong long‑term observational evidence linking exercise with reduced dementia risk. Another systematic review & network meta‑analysis of 27 randomized controlled trials (2,242 Alzheimer’s patients) found that aerobic/mixed exercise significantly improved cognitive functions in those with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Friendships, volunteering, or group hobbies do more than keep loneliness at bay—they keep your brain sharp. Social engagement reduces stress, strengthens emotional resilience, and enhances cognitive performance, according to studies from the Harvard School of Public Health and others.
Mediterranean, anyone? Oily fish, colourful veggies, whole grains, and nuts. These foods are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which protect neurons from oxidative stress and inflammation, helping memory and mental clarity stick around longer. Research even links this kind of diet to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. In a 2022 cohort study of Hispanic/Latino adults published via the American College of Cardiology, higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with slower declines in learning and memory over 7 years. Moreover, a clinical trial published from Hospital Clínic Barcelona (2015) assessed healthy older adults following a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra olive oil or nuts over 4 years. Those following the diet improved cognitive function compared with control
Sleep isn’t optional—it’s essential. During deep sleep, your brain consolidates memories, clears toxins, and regulates mood. Dr. Margioti emphasizes keeping consistent sleep schedules and creating a restful environment. Studies show that chronic sleep deprivation is strongly associated with cognitive decline and memory issues.
From learning new skills to nourishing your body and brain, these five habits form a complete playbook for healthy cognitive ageing. As Dr. Margioti puts it, “The true aim is not to add years to our life, but life to years through active and healthy ageing.” In short: don’t just live longer—live sharper, smarter, and more vibrantly.
