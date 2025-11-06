GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

5 habits to stay mentally sharp as you age, backed by science

Stay mentally agile with these expert-backed tips

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Engaging in mentally stimulating activities can bolster memory retention and cognitive function. Embrace activities like puzzles, reading, learning a new language, or participating in cognitive games to keep your brain sharp.
Engaging in mentally stimulating activities can bolster memory retention and cognitive function. Embrace activities like puzzles, reading, learning a new language, or participating in cognitive games to keep your brain sharp.
Shutterstock

Staying mentally sharp as we get older isn’t just about your genes. It’s about the daily choices you make. “Ageing is inevitable,” says Dr. Eleni Margioti, Neuropsychology Lead at the Brain & Performance Centre, “But how well we age cognitively is something we can influence every day.” And the timing couldn’t be more critical: in the Gulf, the median age is set to jump from 32 in 2022 to 51 by 2100, with over 20 per cent of residents expected to be elderly by 2050.

So, how do you make sure your brain isn’t left behind while your birthday candles pile up? Dr. Margioti highlights five strategies, all backed by science, to help keep your mind sharp, alert, and resilient.

Also Read: Eat your way to happiness: 10 mood-boosting foods that power your brain

1. Challenge your brain daily

Learning a new language, picking up a musical instrument, or diving into strategy games isn’t just fun—it’s science. Studies show that cognitively demanding activities boost neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to form new neural connections, enhancing memory and mental agility even as we age.

2. Get moving

Physical exercise isn’t just for the body; it’s a brain booster too. Aerobic activity like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling increases blood flow to the brain and stimulates growth factors that support neuron health. Research consistently shows that regular exercise lowers the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

A large meta‑analysis found that people with higher levels of physical activity had a 34 per cent lower risk of dementia compared to those with low activity. This is strong long‑term observational evidence linking exercise with reduced dementia risk. Another systematic review & network meta‑analysis of 27 randomized controlled trials (2,242 Alzheimer’s patients) found that aerobic/mixed exercise significantly improved cognitive functions in those with Alzheimer’s Disease.

3. Stay socially connected

Friendships, volunteering, or group hobbies do more than keep loneliness at bay—they keep your brain sharp. Social engagement reduces stress, strengthens emotional resilience, and enhances cognitive performance, according to studies from the Harvard School of Public Health and others.

4. Eat for your neurons

Mediterranean, anyone? Oily fish, colourful veggies, whole grains, and nuts. These foods are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which protect neurons from oxidative stress and inflammation, helping memory and mental clarity stick around longer. Research even links this kind of diet to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. In a 2022 cohort study of Hispanic/Latino adults published via the American College of Cardiology, higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with slower declines in learning and memory over 7 years. Moreover, a clinical trial published from Hospital Clínic Barcelona (2015) assessed healthy older adults following a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra olive oil or nuts over 4 years. Those following the diet improved cognitive function compared with control

5. Prioritise restorative sleep

Sleep isn’t optional—it’s essential. During deep sleep, your brain consolidates memories, clears toxins, and regulates mood. Dr. Margioti emphasizes keeping consistent sleep schedules and creating a restful environment. Studies show that chronic sleep deprivation is strongly associated with cognitive decline and memory issues.

From learning new skills to nourishing your body and brain, these five habits form a complete playbook for healthy cognitive ageing. As Dr. Margioti puts it, “The true aim is not to add years to our life, but life to years through active and healthy ageing.” In short: don’t just live longer—live sharper, smarter, and more vibrantly.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai resident sleepless 7 days, freezes while driving

No sleep for 7 days, Dubai man freezes while driving

4m read
Detach from the emotional signal for a second. Pretend it’s someone else’s story. What advice would you give them?

10 ways to reframe a bad mood without toxic vibes

3m read
When Vitamin D levels are low, circadian rhythms can go off track, leading to insomnia or fragmented sleep.

The vitamin-sleep connection: What to eat for good rest

4m read
Phones, tablets, and laptops emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin production—the hormone that regulates sleep. Exposure in the evening signals your brain that it’s still daytime, making it harder to fall asleep.

9 ways to switch off your brain and sleep at night

5m read