Fashion Forward: How a little glam can go a long way

A$AP Rocky’s debut as Ray-Ban’s Creative Director comes through strong in the new Wayfarer Puffer Crystal Pavé edition. The classic silhouette gets turned up in full glare: oversized curves, an ultra-wide temple, and a surface drenched in pavé crystals that catch light from every angle. Available in black, blue, or white, each frame becomes a statement piece, more jewel than accessory. Gold detailing and the signature Ray-Ban logo seal the attitude: confident, unapologetic, built for those who step in and take the room. This season, eyewear isn’t finishing the look. It is the look.