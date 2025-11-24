Fashion Forward: How a little glam can go a long way

Fresh, effortless style arrives in the UAE—charming, wearable, and made to live in
Anthropologie’s new-season edit lands with a calm, refined energy. Think easy silhouettes, soft structure, and pieces that feel good to move in. This sea-blue cropped top and gathered maxi skirt is a standout: relaxed, airy, and polished in a quiet way. The wider collection pairs sculptural gold jewellery with pearl accents and gemstone pops, while bags play with texture from woven day totes to suede evening carryalls.
Colours shift from beach-washed pastels to deeper autumn tones, making the transition feel natural. It’s dressing for real life, with just enough romance to make every day feel considered.
A$AP Rocky’s debut as Ray-Ban’s Creative Director comes through strong in the new Wayfarer Puffer Crystal Pavé edition. The classic silhouette gets turned up in full glare: oversized curves, an ultra-wide temple, and a surface drenched in pavé crystals that catch light from every angle. Available in black, blue, or white, each frame becomes a statement piece, more jewel than accessory. Gold detailing and the signature Ray-Ban logo seal the attitude: confident, unapologetic, built for those who step in and take the room. This season, eyewear isn’t finishing the look. It is the look.
Outerwear is the hero this season, with layered tailoring, generous cuts and a palette that shifts from soft neutrals to deep twilight blues. Tyson Beckford fronts the campaign, grounding the look in sharp, everyday elegance. Coats come in brushed wool, technical cashmere and reworked gabardine, each shaped with quiet structure and ease.
Paired with a classic holdall and clean tailoring, this is city dressing that feels assured and timeless, designed for days on the move and evenings that call for something refined.
Cartier approaches the new season with a statement of quiet power. The Maison’s signature panther returns, not just as a clasp, but as the very architecture of the bag itself. Supple leather is quilted in sharp, geometric lines that echo the feline’s sculpted head, creating texture that’s both sleek and tactile. The gold-and-black panther clasp anchors the look with instant recognition and attitude. Inside, thoughtful details: compartments, pockets, a slim mirror, balance beauty with everyday function.
Carried by hand or worn on the shoulder, this limited-edition piece is designed for women who lead with presence and prefer their elegance with edge.
Coach frames the holidays as a moment to begin again. In this campaign, Elle Fanning steps into the city night wrapped in a plush Teddy coat, a Tabby slung effortlessly over her shoulder. The story is about bags as companions, pieces that move with you as you chase something new, big or small. Expect soft leather, quilted finishes, and silhouettes that feel familiar yet fresh: the Tabby, the Empire, the Brooklyn, the Mott Messenger. Ready-to-wear leans warm and tactile, from shearling puffers to easy dresses and sneakers.
The mood is optimistic, personal, and full of possibility, confidence you can carry.
Dolce&Gabbana leans into bold presence with eyewear that feels expressive rather than ornamental. The campaign is all movement and spontaneity, no stiff posing, just a sense of confidence caught in motion. The frames themselves carry that energy: sharp, architectural lines, deep glossy blacks, and silhouettes with edge. Think oversized squares, winged cat-eyes, and strong pilot shapes that don’t ask for attention, they assume it.
Paired with all-black tailoring, textured knits or lace underpinnings, the look is refined but unmistakably intense. This is eyewear as character, meant to shift how you enter a room and how you hold it.
Emporio Armani introduces Emirati artist Mohammed Al-Ahbabi as the face of its men’s eyewear, a natural fit for someone who moves fluently between painting, photography and film. The collection is defined by clean geometry: strong square frames with a sculpted presence and tri-layer temples that reveal a slim metal core beneath translucent bio-acetate.
The effect is subtle but intentional, bold without shouting. It’s eyewear with structure and clarity, designed for men who approach style the way they approach their work: thoughtful, modern, and sure of what they want to say, even before they speak.
Barbour and FARM Rio join forces in a collaboration that’s equal parts practical and playful. Think heritage silhouettes with a burst of colour and storytelling. Classic Barbour shapes, waxed jackets, wrap dresses, and easy layers, are reimagined with FARM Rio’s bold florals, tropical prints and sunny optimism. The pieces work just as well for Dubai weekends as they do for cool getaways, striking a balance between grounded utility and expressive joy.
From lush botanical patterns to subtle nods to the Brazilian wild, the collection feels spirited yet familiar, inviting you to carry a little brightness wherever the day leads.
Burgundy steps forward this season, shown here in a fluid, printed maxi that moves with quiet drama. The palette stretches from lilac to deep plum, offering depth rather than flash. Silhouettes stay long, clean, and refined, think easy dresses, soft knitwear and sharp separates that slip into day or evening. It’s colour used with confidence: expressive but grounded, modern yet lasting.
Paired with minimal heels or sculptural accessories, the look reads assured, stylish, and unmistakably polished.
Harvey Nichols – Dubai sets the tone with a wardrobe built for self-expression. Think strong silhouettes, graphic prints, and confident colour stories that move with the rhythm of city life. Menswear mixes sharp tailoring with relaxed ease, while womenswear plays with sculptural lines, statement accessories and bold patterning. Whether it’s monochrome layers, rich coffee browns, or saturated brights, the palette is expressive yet refined.
Pieces from TOTEME, SIR., Courrèges, Moschino and more bring personality to everyday dressing. The message is clear: dress like you mean it. Your style isn’t a statement for others, it’s a language for yourself.
Kate Spade keeps things playful and practical with accessories built to adapt to your day. The Duo Bag, shown here in a sunshine-bright pebbled leather, comes with a removable zip pouch and an adjustable strap, meaning it can shift from clutch to crossbody to shoulder or belt bag in seconds. It’s polished without feeling precious, with just the right amount of shine from gold-tone hardware.
Meanwhile, the Halo Mini Bucket Bag offers the same versatility with its signature ring detail and four styling options. Both pieces deliver that unmistakable Kate Spade mix of charm, ease, and everyday chic.
Lacoste’s Anna Reversible Tote is built for real life, the kind that moves from desk to dinner, lecture hall to long weekend. Roomy enough to fit a 15” laptop, it comes with a removable zip pouch to keep the small things in check. Flip it inside out and the entire look shifts, with one side in smooth grained texture and the other in an embossed piqué finish that nods to the brand’s iconic L.12.12 polo.
Available in multiple colourways, including this bold violet-and-black pairing, it’s effortless, functional, and polished without trying too hard. One tote. Multiple moods.
MACH & MACH displays attitude with heels that are as bold as they are beautiful. This collection plays in the space between elegance and edge: pointed toes, sculptural shapes, and hardware that feels like jewellery in motion. Grommets, layered buckles and high-shine touches bring a rebellious spark, while the craftsmanship keeps everything refined. These are shoes that don’t whisper, they lead.
Whether paired with sharp tailoring, a silk slip, or denim that needs elevating, they shift the entire mood of a look. Strong, playful, and unapologetically dramatic, they’re made for the woman who owns her spotlight.
The season gets delightfully unruly as Maison Margiela rethinks party dressing through craft and subversion. Metallic confetti becomes abstract snow, models appear in silk masks, and familiar partywear is reimagined through deconstruction and craft. Featherweight knits fade in soft gradients, bias-cut gowns glimmer with foil finishes, and trenches are pressed and shined to sculptural effect. Even accessories play against expectation: oversized 5AC bags, everyday objects recast as charms, and gilded Tabi boots that feel both iconic and uncanny.
Styled with a hint of street and a whisper of theatre, the collection invites dressing up as an act of play, irreverent, poetic, and beautifully undone.
MCM pushes its cosmic narrative forward with eyewear that feels modern, aerodynamic, and full of attitude. Inspired by the idea of travel across both real and imagined worlds, the frames merge Bauhaus clarity with the brand’s signature heritage details. Think sculptural temples, metallic hardware drawn from classic luggage, and the laurel motif reimagined as a sleek design element.
The Visetos monogram appears subtly across lenses and acetate, turning each pair into a quiet statement of identity. Made for those who move, explore, and rewrite their own direction, this is eyewear built for the next horizon, not just to see through, but to be seen in.
Noon By Noor steps into clarity of line and presence. The collection focuses on shape: sharp shoulders, cinched waists, and long, uninterrupted columns of fabric that move with intent. Palm green sets the tone, rich, architectural, and serene. Inspired by Bahrain’s landscape and the interplay of structure and space, the pieces reveal just enough skin through precise slashes and softened tailoring.
Fabrics are stripped back, tweeds reworked into weightless textures, and silhouettes are designed to feel strong without noise. The result is elegance with gravity. Nothing excessive. Nothing rushed. Just assured design that speaks in a calm, steady voice.
Oakley channels Kylian Mbappé’s forward-driven energy into eyewear built for momentum. The Signature Series takes its cues from speed, focus, and the ability to see what’s next before it arrives. The Lateralis frame brings late-’90s wraparound attitude into the present, paired with Prizm™ Ruby lenses that sharpen contrast and intensity. The Enigma Mass keeps things stripped back and precise, designed for everyday wear with adaptive comfort built in.
Both silhouettes carry subtle detailing, the Oakley ellipse, sculpted hardware, Mbappé’s etched signature, that nod to legacy without slowing it down. It’s performance with style, confidence with clarity, movement with purpose.
One of a Kin’s Terra Luxe collection leans into tones shaped by earth and light, soft neutrals that feel lived-in rather than styled. Think Creamy Dawn, Touch of Sand, Cozy Cocoa, Mocha Nest, and Starlit Black: shades that echo skin, clay, warm stone, and night air. The silhouettes stay relaxed and fluid, made to move with you, not against you. This is loungewear elevated, luxury that doesn’t need to announce itself.
With a focus on sustainability and quiet confidence, Terra Luxe invites dressing as an act of grounding: calm, intentional, and deeply personal.
ONORI designs dresses that flow with the woman, not just around her. The silhouettes are fluid and sculpted, shifting between softness and structure, slip-like dresses that ripple with every step, sleek minis tailored to flatter, and form-fitting gowns designed to command a room. Details matter here: cascading fringe, architectural pleats, corset shaping and delicate embellishment that catch the light without ever feeling ornate.
The mood is feminine but fierce, graceful yet undeniable. These are pieces made for women who don’t wait to be seen, they walk in already knowing exactly who they are.
Taller Marmo brings pure drama to Pre-Fall 2025, where eveningwear glides rather than demands. Think liquid silhouettes, sweeping hems, and that signature cascade of fringe that moves like a spotlight all its own. Kaftans slip into streamlined gowns, and draped halter cuts frame the body with effortless allure. Pastel tones and soft shimmer echo dusk on stone, while fluid fabrics keep every step light and assured.
Designed for the woman who arrives without announcing herself, and is impossible to forget once she does, this collection is glamour made modern: graceful, sculptural, and unmistakably Taller Marmo.
Glamour arrives in subtle gestures this season: soft, relaxed layers, knits that look lived-in, tailoring that never feels forced, then punctuates them with a hit of ’70s shimmer. Shoulder-grazing chain earrings glint with movement, watch-band bracelets add a restrained metallic shine, and gold-tinted shades bring a warm, cinematic cool.
Playful touches run through the details: tiny mouse earrings join the brand’s growing menagerie of whimsical creatures, while oversized pins and crystal-flower brooches are casually fastened to sweaters, coats, even sandals. The effect is refined but a little irreverent, polished, personal, and quietly standout.
Valextra turns everyday luxury into something effortless. A Study of Softness refines the Maison’s signature shapes with a focus on tactility and quiet structure. Iconic silhouettes like the Iside, Milano, MyLogo Bowling, and Mochi Bag are reshaped with gentler lines and supple finishes, creating pieces that move with you instead of asking for attention. The details stay thoughtful, the craftsmanship exact, and the mood confident without being loud.
This is the wardrobe of someone who knows what they’re doing, refined, functional, and beautifully precise, right down to the last stitch.
Splash frames winter dressing around confidence and comfort, with Maya Diab embodying the ease and glamour of the collection. Think soft layers, heritage prints, and silhouettes that feel relaxed yet pulled together. The palette goes deep and warm, burgundy, navy, olive, touches of red, designed to move from daytime errands to evening plans without trying too hard.
Textured jackets, fluid skirts, easy tailoring, and sporty outerwear round out the line, with space for personal styling and personality. Whether you’re leaning boho, classic, or cool streetwear, this is a collection built to mix, layer, and live in.
