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Saudi Arabia moves to ban use of children in fundraising advertising campaigns

Draft rules tighten controls on donation campaigns and protect beneficiaries’ privacy

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is moving to prohibit the use of children in fundraising advertisements under new draft rules aimed at tightening oversight of donation campaigns and protecting donors and beneficiaries.

The National Center for the Non-Profit Sector has published its draft Fundraising Governance Rules on the Istitlaa public consultation platform, with comments and feedback accepted until September 10.

The 18-article draft sets out requirements for fundraising licences and establishes controls covering donation appeals, advertising campaigns, in-kind contributions and contracts with marketing and advertising providers.

Under the proposed rules, fundraising advertisements would be prohibited from featuring children or containing misleading, exaggerated or inaccurate information. Campaigns would also be barred from using language suggesting guaranteed rewards, misinterpreting religious texts or publishing material that could damage the reputation of charitable work or provoke controversy.

Advertisements would be required to include a QR code linked to the “Donate Safely” service, allowing donors to verify the validity and scope of a fundraising licence.

The proposals also introduce safeguards for beneficiaries, prohibiting their photography or portrayal in ways that undermine their dignity or exploit their humanitarian circumstances. Organisations would need consent before using individuals’ contact details for promotional messages and must allow recipients to opt out at any time.

Strict controls would also apply to the use of religious sites and symbols in fundraising campaigns. Photography inside the Two Holy Mosques and their courtyards would require prior approval from the relevant authority, while advertisements would be barred from using the names of the Two Holy Mosques, sacred symbols or images including the Holy Kaaba.

Fundraising campaigns would also be required to disclose their financial targets, the amount still needed to reach them, campaign costs and any advertising or other expenses deducted from donations.

Entities applying for a fundraising licence would need to meet governance requirements, secure relevant approvals and submit a detailed plan setting out the campaign’s objectives and costs. The draft also establishes controls for collecting, storing and disposing of in-kind donations.

The centre said the proposed framework is intended to strengthen transparency, credibility, governance and regulatory compliance across the non-profit sector while safeguarding the rights of donors and beneficiaries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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