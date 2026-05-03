Advertisers banned from using government names or logos without legal approval
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced new regulations governing property marketing, banning the use of government entity names in real estate advertisements and tightening oversight to improve transparency across the sector.
The rules, approved by the board of the Real Estate General Authority, are part of the implementation of the Real Estate Brokerage Law and are aimed at protecting market participants while reinforcing confidence in property transactions.
Under the new framework, advertisers are prohibited from using the names, logos or identities of government bodies in marketing materials without legal justification. Authorities said advertising licences would be revoked if they are used beyond their intended purpose, expire without renewal, or contain misleading or inaccurate information.
The regulations also introduce restrictions on content. Real estate advertisements must not include false or deceptive claims, defame individuals or entities, or misrepresent the nature or condition of a property. Publishing advertisements without a licence, or using contact details that differ from those registered in the licensing application, is likewise prohibited.
Violators will face penalties under the schedule of fines set out in the Real Estate Brokerage regulations, the authority said.
The new rules establish clear requirements for licensing, define the obligations of advertisers and brokers, and extend compliance responsibilities to digital property platforms. Listings must include key property details such as type, location, size, description and value, alongside any information that could influence pricing or buyer decisions.
Advertisers are also required to disclose any existing rights associated with a property, specify prices or fees, and provide valid and up-to-date contact information. Marketing content must avoid exaggerated or misleading language and must not omit essential data.
For online listings, the regulations stipulate that property information must be sourced through direct technical integration with the authority’s systems, in an effort to ensure accuracy and consistency.
The rules apply across all advertising channels, including social media, broadcast and print media, exhibitions, digital platforms and outdoor billboards. Only property owners, their authorised representatives or licensed brokers are permitted to apply for advertising licences, with proof of ownership required in most cases.
Advertisers must also ensure fees are paid through approved channels, comply with broader regulatory standards and remove advertisements once their purpose has been fulfilled or the licence has expired.