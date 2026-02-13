Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships reveals redevelopment plans

New Court 1 will debut at 2026 Championships
The 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will mark the beginning of a new chapter for one of the Middle East’s most iconic sporting events, with organisers unveiling a major two-phase redevelopment of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and the surrounding Aviation Club Tennis Complex.
Initial upgrades will be introduced during this year’s tournament, while the full transformation of the venue is set to be completed ahead of the 2027 Championships, enhancing both the fan and player experience.
For the 2026 Championships, which begin on Sunday, organisers will unveil a new temporary 2,000-seat Court 1 and introduce initial improvements to public areas, giving fans their first look at the redevelopment in action. The more extensive upgrades, including a permanent Tournament Village layout and enhanced spectator facilities, are scheduled to be completed in time for the 2027 edition.
As part of the second phase, Centre Court’s capacity will be expanded by around 50 per cent with an extra 2,500 seats, along with upgraded concourses, seating and hospitality zones to elevate the overall fan experience.
Speaking on the redevelopments, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chair of the Tournament Organising Committee, said: “These redevelopment works, which are scheduled over two years, represent a defining moment for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and underline our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for players, fans, and partners alike.”
“For more than three decades, this venue has been central to Dubai’s sporting identity, and these upgrades and expansions ensure we continue to raise the bar in line with the city’s global ambitions. The new Court 1 and expanded fan zones will be in place for the 2026 tournament, with the Centre Court expansion and upgrade available for the 2027 tournament. These changes will transform how our community engages with the event.”
A centerpiece of the redevelopment for 2026 is the new temporary Court 1, located adjacent to the main stadium. Fans can register for free via Ticketmaster for access to the new show Court 1, which is designed to host high-profile matches from both the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 draws, while increasing capacity during early round matches. Giving the opportunity to enjoy championship tennis in a premium environment, supporters can also watch high-profile matches, for free with registration, on the other side courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Fan-zone upgrades will begin in 2026 with selected enhancements introduced in the southern side initially. The fully reimagined Northern and Southern Fan Village, including activation areas, shaded seating zones and expanded F&B offerings, is scheduled for rollout as part of the 2027 completion.
“This is an exciting new chapter for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and we are proud to elevate every aspect of the tournament experience,” said Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free.
“Our priority has always been to create an atmosphere where players feel at home and fans enjoy world-class entertainment both on and off the court. The upgraded facilities reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. These changes will enrich the energy and accessibility of the Championships, ensuring that everyone who walks through our gates in 2026 feels the unique spirit and hospitality that Dubai is known for.”