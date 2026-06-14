Rainfall forecast over the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions
Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to continue across parts of southwestern Saudi Arabia through this week, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said light to moderate rain is forecast over the highlands of the Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions, with weather conditions expected to shift across the affected areas from today through Saturday.
According to the forecast, showers will begin around Abha and western Asir today, while light rain is also expected near Taif before weakening and dissipating later in the day.
Rainfall is forecast to return on Monday and Tuesday over southern Jazan and scattered parts of Asir, with moderate showers expanding across eastern Asir by Wednesday. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, particularly along the Jazan-Asir border.
By Friday afternoon, rainfall over southern Jazan is expected to intensify into heavy showers before moving northward along the Kingdom’s western coast, affecting eastern Jazan, western Asir, Al Baha and parts of southern Mecca, where it is forecast to weaken before dissipating. Moderate rainfall is expected to return to border areas between Jazan and Asir on Saturday afternoon.