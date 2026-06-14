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Thunderstorms to persist across southwestern Saudi Arabia through this week

Rainfall forecast over the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Light to moderate rain is forecast over the highlands of the Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions, with weather conditions expected to shift across the affected areas from today through Saturday.
Light to moderate rain is forecast over the highlands of the Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions, with weather conditions expected to shift across the affected areas from today through Saturday.
SPA

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to continue across parts of southwestern Saudi Arabia through this week, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said light to moderate rain is forecast over the highlands of the Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions, with weather conditions expected to shift across the affected areas from today through Saturday.

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According to the forecast, showers will begin around Abha and western Asir today, while light rain is also expected near Taif before weakening and dissipating later in the day.

Rainfall is forecast to return on Monday and Tuesday over southern Jazan and scattered parts of Asir, with moderate showers expanding across eastern Asir by Wednesday. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, particularly along the Jazan-Asir border.

By Friday afternoon, rainfall over southern Jazan is expected to intensify into heavy showers before moving northward along the Kingdom’s western coast, affecting eastern Jazan, western Asir, Al Baha and parts of southern Mecca, where it is forecast to weaken before dissipating. Moderate rainfall is expected to return to border areas between Jazan and Asir on Saturday afternoon.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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