AlUla Manara project aims to position Kingdom as global hub for space science
Saudi Arabia has approved the design of AlUla Manara, a major astronomy and research complex that will house one of the world's largest astronomical observatories as the kingdom seeks to strengthen its role in space science and scientific research.
The design of the astronomical discovery project was approved by the Royal Commission for AlUla. The observatory will include a four-metre primary telescope and two additional telescopes measuring two metres each, placing the facility among the largest observatories globally.
The project, whose name means "lighthouse" in Arabic, will also feature a visitor centre, research facilities, observation platforms, exhibitions and interactive experiences designed to promote public engagement with astronomy and space science.
Located more than 70 kilometres north of AlUla between the Harrat Uwayrid Reserve and Gharameel, the site was selected for its exceptionally low levels of light pollution and clear night skies, making it suitable for advanced astronomical observation.
The observatory's design draws inspiration from AlUla's natural and cultural landscape and reflects the region's historic connection to astronomy. The facility will be clad in locally sourced sandstone and designed to blend with its surroundings while offering unobstructed views of the night sky.
The Royal Commission said it would work with partners including the Saudi Space Agency, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and the US-based SETI Institute to develop the project as a centre for innovation and scientific advancement.
Authorities also plan to introduce outdoor lighting regulations across AlUla to reduce light pollution and preserve dark skies, supporting both scientific research and astronomical tourism.
The project is expected to attract researchers, scientists and visitors from around the world while generating economic and social benefits for the region.