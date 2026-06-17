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Saudi Arabia approves design for observatory complex with one of world’s largest telescopes

AlUla Manara project aims to position Kingdom as global hub for space science

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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AlUla Manara will be a world-class observatory with a visitor and research centre located 70 km north of the ancient city in Saudi Arabia’s northwest.
AlUla Manara will be a world-class observatory with a visitor and research centre located 70 km north of the ancient city in Saudi Arabia’s northwest.
SPA

Saudi Arabia has approved the design of AlUla Manara, a major astronomy and research complex that will house one of the world's largest astronomical observatories as the kingdom seeks to strengthen its role in space science and scientific research.

The design of the astronomical discovery project was approved by the Royal Commission for AlUla. The observatory will include a four-metre primary telescope and two additional telescopes measuring two metres each, placing the facility among the largest observatories globally.

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The project, whose name means "lighthouse" in Arabic, will also feature a visitor centre, research facilities, observation platforms, exhibitions and interactive experiences designed to promote public engagement with astronomy and space science.

Located more than 70 kilometres north of AlUla between the Harrat Uwayrid Reserve and Gharameel, the site was selected for its exceptionally low levels of light pollution and clear night skies, making it suitable for advanced astronomical observation.

The observatory's design draws inspiration from AlUla's natural and cultural landscape and reflects the region's historic connection to astronomy. The facility will be clad in locally sourced sandstone and designed to blend with its surroundings while offering unobstructed views of the night sky.

The Royal Commission said it would work with partners including the Saudi Space Agency, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and the US-based SETI Institute to develop the project as a centre for innovation and scientific advancement.

Authorities also plan to introduce outdoor lighting regulations across AlUla to reduce light pollution and preserve dark skies, supporting both scientific research and astronomical tourism.

The project is expected to attract researchers, scientists and visitors from around the world while generating economic and social benefits for the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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