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Saudi Arabia's historic Jeddah waterfront restoration enters second phase with 972-metre marine quay

Project aims to enhance the UNESCO city's tourism, eco sustainability

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's historic Jeddah waterfront restoration enters second phase with 972-metre marine quay
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Historic Jeddah Waterfront Rehabilitation Project has entered its second phase, with construction underway on a 972-metre marine quay as part of wider efforts to restore Al Arbaeen Lagoon and revitalise the city's historic waterfront.

The project, implemented under the Historic Jeddah Development Programme, is one of a series of landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing the area's cultural and heritage value while reconnecting it with the Red Sea.

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The current phase includes dredging and reshaping the Al Arbaeen Lagoon basin, constructing 490 metres of retaining seawalls and developing supporting infrastructure in preparation for subsequent operational stages.

The works also involve environmental remediation and upgrades to marine infrastructure designed to improve water quality, ensure the long-term sustainability of the marine ecosystem and enhance the area's tourism and recreational appeal.

Nearly one million square metres of the lagoon are being reshaped, while a 1,313-square-metre elevated platform supported by pillars is being constructed to better integrate the waterfront with the surrounding urban landscape.

The rehabilitation project is being carried out in three phases, culminating in the development of integrated urban and leisure facilities, including yacht marinas, green spaces, pedestrian bridges and public amenities.

The project has recently surpassed one million safe work hours, achieved by a workforce of 690 employees and workers, reflecting its commitment to high occupational safety standards.

The development is expected to further strengthen Historic Jeddah's position as a global cultural and tourism destination while supporting the Kingdom's sustainable urban development goals.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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