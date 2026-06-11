Project aims to enhance the UNESCO city's tourism, eco sustainability
Saudi Arabia's Historic Jeddah Waterfront Rehabilitation Project has entered its second phase, with construction underway on a 972-metre marine quay as part of wider efforts to restore Al Arbaeen Lagoon and revitalise the city's historic waterfront.
The project, implemented under the Historic Jeddah Development Programme, is one of a series of landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing the area's cultural and heritage value while reconnecting it with the Red Sea.
The current phase includes dredging and reshaping the Al Arbaeen Lagoon basin, constructing 490 metres of retaining seawalls and developing supporting infrastructure in preparation for subsequent operational stages.
The works also involve environmental remediation and upgrades to marine infrastructure designed to improve water quality, ensure the long-term sustainability of the marine ecosystem and enhance the area's tourism and recreational appeal.
Nearly one million square metres of the lagoon are being reshaped, while a 1,313-square-metre elevated platform supported by pillars is being constructed to better integrate the waterfront with the surrounding urban landscape.
The rehabilitation project is being carried out in three phases, culminating in the development of integrated urban and leisure facilities, including yacht marinas, green spaces, pedestrian bridges and public amenities.
The project has recently surpassed one million safe work hours, achieved by a workforce of 690 employees and workers, reflecting its commitment to high occupational safety standards.
The development is expected to further strengthen Historic Jeddah's position as a global cultural and tourism destination while supporting the Kingdom's sustainable urban development goals.