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Multiply Media expands into Saudi Arabia with BackLite KSA launch

New network will bring 80 digital screens to major retail hubs in Riyadh and Jeddah

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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Multiply Media expands into Saudi Arabia with BackLite KSA launch
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Dubai: Multiply Media Group is expanding into Saudi Arabia through a partnership with Cenomi Centers, marking the UAE-headquartered outdoor media company’s entry into the Gulf’s largest advertising market.

The deal will establish BackLite KSA, MMG’s operating company in the Kingdom, to manage and commercialise a digital out-of-home advertising network across major retail and lifestyle destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah.

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The network will include more than 80 digital screens across four destinations, covering the upcoming Westfield Riyadh and Westfield Jeddah developments, along with U Walk Riyadh and U Walk Jeddah.

Saudi expansion

The move gives MMG access to high-footfall retail locations in Saudi Arabia when brands are looking for more targeted ways to reach consumers across shopping, leisure and lifestyle spaces.

The partnership combines MMG’s technology-enabled out-of-home media operations with Cenomi Centers’ retail portfolio, creating a platform for advertisers to reach audiences across some of the Kingdom’s busiest destination malls.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Cenomi Centers’ commercial offering by adding advanced retail media solutions across its portfolio.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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