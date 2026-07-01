New network will bring 80 digital screens to major retail hubs in Riyadh and Jeddah
Dubai: Multiply Media Group is expanding into Saudi Arabia through a partnership with Cenomi Centers, marking the UAE-headquartered outdoor media company’s entry into the Gulf’s largest advertising market.
The deal will establish BackLite KSA, MMG’s operating company in the Kingdom, to manage and commercialise a digital out-of-home advertising network across major retail and lifestyle destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah.
The network will include more than 80 digital screens across four destinations, covering the upcoming Westfield Riyadh and Westfield Jeddah developments, along with U Walk Riyadh and U Walk Jeddah.
The move gives MMG access to high-footfall retail locations in Saudi Arabia when brands are looking for more targeted ways to reach consumers across shopping, leisure and lifestyle spaces.
The partnership combines MMG’s technology-enabled out-of-home media operations with Cenomi Centers’ retail portfolio, creating a platform for advertisers to reach audiences across some of the Kingdom’s busiest destination malls.
The partnership is expected to strengthen Cenomi Centers’ commercial offering by adding advanced retail media solutions across its portfolio.