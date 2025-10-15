GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia unveils mega King Salman Gate project next to Makkah's Grand Mosque

Development will create 300,000 jobs by 2036 as part of Vision 2030 PRO

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
King Salman Gate is a transformative multi-use development in the holy city of Makkah. Pictured above is an artist's render of the project.
Supplied

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have announced the launch of King Salman Gate, a massive mixed-use development adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, according to Saudi Gazette.

The project, which covers a total built-up area of 12 million square metres, aims to transform Makkah's infrastructure and urban landscape into a global model of sustainable urban development, the report said. Costs for the development have not been revealed.

Strategically located near the Grand Mosque, King Salman Gate will house residential, cultural, and service facilities surrounding the holy site, adding capacity for around 900,000 worshippers in its indoor and outdoor prayer areas, Saudi Gazette reported. Official Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has also reported on the development.

The development seeks to enhance services for visitors and pilgrims whilst enriching their spiritual and cultural journeys, aligning with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Programme under Saudi Vision 2030, according to the report.

What to expect?

The project combines Makkah's rich architectural heritage with modern urban design, ensuring comfort whilst preserving the city's historical and cultural identity, Saudi Gazette said. Approximately 19,000 square metres of heritage and cultural zones will be rehabilitated as part of the project to enhance visitors' experiences.

The development will be connected to public transport networks to facilitate access to the Grand Mosque, making it easier for pilgrims and visitors to reach the holy site.

King Salman Gate also aims to contribute to economic diversification by creating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036, the report stated, marking it as a significant employment generator for the Kingdom.

Rou'a Al-Haram Al-Makki Company is developing the project. This Public Investment Fund subsidiary leads efforts to elevate urban development standards around the Grand Mosque, according to Saudi Gazette.

The company focuses on sustainable resource management and innovative development solutions to improve the quality of life for residents and pilgrims whilst adhering to global real estate and sustainability standards, the report said.

The announcement represents the latest in a series of mega-projects unveiled by Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification programme, which aims to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil revenues and develop new sectors including tourism and hospitality.

Saudi Arabia’s giga projects have reached $196 billion in contract awards this year, marking a 20 per cent increase from 2024, according to Knight Frank’s fourth annual Saudi Arabia Giga Projects Report.

