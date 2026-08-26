Rain to affect western and southern regions before spreading to northern areas
Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of Saudi Arabia from Wednesday through Saturday, with moderate to heavy downpours expected in some western and southwestern areas, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
An animated forecast map issued by the NCM shows light to moderate rain developing on Wednesday afternoon over western Najran, southern parts of the Eastern Province and areas along the western coast.
Rain along the western coast, stretching from north of Jazan towards Taif in Mecca region, is expected to intensify later in the day, while showers over Najran and the Eastern Province gradually weaken. Rainfall is forecast to largely clear across the Kingdom by Wednesday evening.
On Thursday afternoon, light to moderate rain is expected south of Asir, with lighter showers around Taif and isolated parts of Najran and the southern Eastern Province.
Rain along the western coast is forecast to strengthen later in the afternoon, while showers elsewhere ease. By early evening, scattered light rain could also develop over Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders before conditions become largely dry later at night.
Rain is expected to return to northern Saudi Arabia late on Friday, with light showers forecast over Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and parts of Medina. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected around Taif and Abha in Asir.
Most rain will ease early on Saturday, although isolated showers could persist over the Northern Borders and Hail. Rain is forecast to redevelop in some of the same areas during the afternoon before clearing later in the evening.