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Saudi Arabia forecasts rain through Saturday, with heavy downpours in some areas

Rain to affect western and southern regions before spreading to northern areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain along the western coast, stretching from north of Jazan towards Taif in Mecca region, is expected to intensify later in the day, while showers over Najran and the Eastern Province gradually weaken.
Rain along the western coast, stretching from north of Jazan towards Taif in Mecca region, is expected to intensify later in the day, while showers over Najran and the Eastern Province gradually weaken.
SPA

Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of Saudi Arabia from Wednesday through Saturday, with moderate to heavy downpours expected in some western and southwestern areas, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

An animated forecast map issued by the NCM shows light to moderate rain developing on Wednesday afternoon over western Najran, southern parts of the Eastern Province and areas along the western coast.

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Rain along the western coast, stretching from north of Jazan towards Taif in Mecca region, is expected to intensify later in the day, while showers over Najran and the Eastern Province gradually weaken. Rainfall is forecast to largely clear across the Kingdom by Wednesday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, light to moderate rain is expected south of Asir, with lighter showers around Taif and isolated parts of Najran and the southern Eastern Province.

Rain along the western coast is forecast to strengthen later in the afternoon, while showers elsewhere ease. By early evening, scattered light rain could also develop over Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders before conditions become largely dry later at night.

Rain is expected to return to northern Saudi Arabia late on Friday, with light showers forecast over Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and parts of Medina. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected around Taif and Abha in Asir.

Most rain will ease early on Saturday, although isolated showers could persist over the Northern Borders and Hail. Rain is forecast to redevelop in some of the same areas during the afternoon before clearing later in the evening.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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