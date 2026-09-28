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Saudi Arabia issues safety alert as thunderstorms threaten most regions through Friday

Heavy rain, flash floods, hail and dust storms forecast across several parts of Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The public were urged to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to flooding and avoid swimming in floodwaters or other hazardous locations.
The public were urged to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to flooding and avoid swimming in floodwaters or other hazardous locations.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to affect most regions of the Kingdom through Friday, raising the risk of flash floods, hail and dust storms.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to flooding and avoid swimming in floodwaters or other hazardous locations.

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Residents were also urged to closely follow safety instructions and weather warnings issued by the authorities through official media and social media channels.

The National Centre for Meteorology said moderate to heavy rain is forecast across parts of the Mecca region, accompanied by conditions that could trigger flash floods, hail and dust storms.

Areas expected to be affected include the holy city of Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat, while light to moderate rain is forecast for Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Madinah, with the possibility of flash floods, hail and dust raising winds.

Hail, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders are forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Authorities urged motorists and residents in affected areas to remain alert as weather conditions develop and to comply with official safety guidance throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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