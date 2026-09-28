Heavy rain, flash floods, hail and dust storms forecast across several parts of Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to affect most regions of the Kingdom through Friday, raising the risk of flash floods, hail and dust storms.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to flooding and avoid swimming in floodwaters or other hazardous locations.
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Residents were also urged to closely follow safety instructions and weather warnings issued by the authorities through official media and social media channels.
The National Centre for Meteorology said moderate to heavy rain is forecast across parts of the Mecca region, accompanied by conditions that could trigger flash floods, hail and dust storms.
Areas expected to be affected include the holy city of Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat, while light to moderate rain is forecast for Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Madinah, with the possibility of flash floods, hail and dust raising winds.
Hail, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders are forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Authorities urged motorists and residents in affected areas to remain alert as weather conditions develop and to comply with official safety guidance throughout the period.