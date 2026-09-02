Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued red weather alerts for several areas as thunderstorms, hail and flash floods are forecast across parts of the Kingdom through Friday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM forecast continued thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall through September 4 across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions.
Rainfall is expected to intensify over parts of Jazan and Asir, while light to moderate rain is forecast in parts of Najran.
In Jazan, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Al Rayth, Harub, Al Dayer, Al Haydabi, Fayfa, Al Aridah, Al Harith, Al Tuwal, Al Darb, Baysh, Sabya, Dhamad, Abu Arish, Ahad Al Masarihah and Samtah.
Jazan city and the Farasan Islands are also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at varying periods.
In Asir, moderate to heavy rain is expected across Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rufaidah, Sarat Ubaidah, Al Harjah, Dhahran Al Janub, Al Namas, Al Farshah, Tanomah, Rijal Almaa, Bariq, Mahayil Asir, Al Majardah and Balqarn.
The unsettled conditions could be accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and sudden torrents in low lying areas and valleys, increasing the risk of flash flooding.
The NCM urged the public to follow updates on affected governorates and the timing of weather impacts through its Early Warning page, the Anwaa app and the centre's social media accounts.
Authorities have urged residents and motorists in affected areas to exercise caution, follow official weather warnings and avoid valleys and flood prone areas during heavy rainfall.