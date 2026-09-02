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Saudi Arabia issues red alerts as heavy rain, hail and flash floods threaten regions

Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The NCM forecast continued thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall through September 4 across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions.
The NCM forecast continued thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall through September 4 across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued red weather alerts for several areas as thunderstorms, hail and flash floods are forecast across parts of the Kingdom through Friday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM forecast continued thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall through September 4 across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca regions.

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Rainfall is expected to intensify over parts of Jazan and Asir, while light to moderate rain is forecast in parts of Najran.

In Jazan, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Al Rayth, Harub, Al Dayer, Al Haydabi, Fayfa, Al Aridah, Al Harith, Al Tuwal, Al Darb, Baysh, Sabya, Dhamad, Abu Arish, Ahad Al Masarihah and Samtah.

Jazan city and the Farasan Islands are also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at varying periods.

In Asir, moderate to heavy rain is expected across Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rufaidah, Sarat Ubaidah, Al Harjah, Dhahran Al Janub, Al Namas, Al Farshah, Tanomah, Rijal Almaa, Bariq, Mahayil Asir, Al Majardah and Balqarn.

The unsettled conditions could be accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and sudden torrents in low lying areas and valleys, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

The NCM urged the public to follow updates on affected governorates and the timing of weather impacts through its Early Warning page, the Anwaa app and the centre's social media accounts.

Authorities have urged residents and motorists in affected areas to exercise caution, follow official weather warnings and avoid valleys and flood prone areas during heavy rainfall.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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