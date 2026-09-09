Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha face heavy rain, hail and possible flash floods
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast across several regions of the Kingdom from Wednesday through Monday, with authorities warning of possible flash floods, hail and strong winds.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to accumulating floodwater, and avoid swimming in floodwaters.
It also urged residents to follow safety instructions and weather updates issued through official media outlets and social media platforms.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), parts of the Mecca region are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods and hail. Strong downdrafts could also stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.
The heavier rainfall is forecast to affect Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat, while Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Allith and Qunfudhah are expected to receive light to moderate rain.
Similar conditions are forecast across Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, where moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and hail, accompanied by strong downdrafts capable of raising dust and sand.
Medina and Najran are expected to experience lighter conditions, with light to moderate rainfall forecast during the period.
Civil Defence reiterated its warning against approaching valleys or attempting to cross flooded areas, stressing the importance of following official safety guidance as unstable weather continues through Monday.