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Saudi Arabia issues thunderstorm warning as heavy rain, floods forecast through Monday

Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha face heavy rain, hail and possible flash floods

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flash floods are forecast across Saudi Arabia through Monday, with authorities urging caution and adherence to safety guidance.
Thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flash floods are forecast across Saudi Arabia through Monday, with authorities urging caution and adherence to safety guidance.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has urged residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast across several regions of the Kingdom from Wednesday through Monday, with authorities warning of possible flash floods, hail and strong winds.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe areas, stay away from valleys and places prone to accumulating floodwater, and avoid swimming in floodwaters.

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It also urged residents to follow safety instructions and weather updates issued through official media outlets and social media platforms.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), parts of the Mecca region are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods and hail. Strong downdrafts could also stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.

The heavier rainfall is forecast to affect Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat, while Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Allith and Qunfudhah are expected to receive light to moderate rain.

Similar conditions are forecast across Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, where moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and hail, accompanied by strong downdrafts capable of raising dust and sand.

Medina and Najran are expected to experience lighter conditions, with light to moderate rainfall forecast during the period.

Civil Defence reiterated its warning against approaching valleys or attempting to cross flooded areas, stressing the importance of following official safety guidance as unstable weather continues through Monday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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