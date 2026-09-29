Saudi Arabia forecasts rain across several regions through the end of the week
Dubai: Rain and thunderstorms are forecast across parts of Saudi Arabia through the end of the week, while Oman could see isolated thundershowers over the Al Hajar Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology is also monitoring the possibility of rain in eastern areas before conditions turn mostly fair to partly cloudy through Friday.
Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology said rain was expected across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina through the end of the week, based on its Saudi numerical weather model.
Rain chances also extend to parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, Hail and the Northern Borders during the same period.
The centre urged residents to continue following official weather reports and alerts for updates on changing conditions and the areas likely to be affected.
Earlier on Monday, the NCM forecast moderate to heavy thunderstorms across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, with the potential for flash floods, hail and active winds. Light to moderate rain was also forecast in parts of Medina.
Warnings issued on Monday covered several regions, with some alerts extending into Tuesday.
Oman’s outlook is more limited in duration.
For Tuesday, skies are expected to be clear to partly cloudy along the Dhofar coast and surrounding mountains, while mainly clear conditions are forecast across the rest of the country.
Clouds could develop over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains during the afternoon, bringing isolated thundershowers accompanied by downdraft winds, with the activity potentially extending towards desert areas.
Similar conditions are forecast on Wednesday, with another chance of cloud development and isolated thundershowers over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains.
Low clouds and patches of fog are also possible late at night and early in the morning along parts of the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea coasts.
The available Oman forecast covers Tuesday and Wednesday and does not indicate that thunderstorms will persist through the remainder of the week.
The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology is forecasting its own chance of rain on Tuesday, but its four-day outlook does not indicate that thunderstorms in Saudi Arabia or Oman will directly move into the Emirates.
Tuesday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.
Conditions will become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a probability of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, from the south-east to north-east, occasionally reaching 35kph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, the weather is forecast to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in eastern areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with another chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35kph, while the Oman Sea may become rough at times.
Thursday will again be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning over some western coastal and inland areas, with a probability of fog or mist.
By Friday, skies are forecast to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Winds could reach 30kph, while seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Based on the official forecasts, Saudi Arabia has the longer spell of unsettled weather, with rain chances continuing through the end of the week.
Oman could see isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the UAE has a chance of localised rain in eastern areas on Tuesday followed by generally fair to partly cloudy conditions through Friday.
There is currently no official indication that the thunderstorms affecting Saudi Arabia or Oman will directly spread into the UAE.