GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Rain possible in eastern area as temperatures climb to 46°C

Fog and mist forecast in some areas as convective clouds develop in the east

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rain possible in eastern areas as temperatures climb to 46°C, with fog or mist expected over coastal and internal regions this week.
Rain possible in eastern areas as temperatures climb to 46°C, with fog or mist expected over coastal and internal regions this week.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE could see rain in eastern areas on Monday and Tuesday, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 46°C and fog or mist may affect parts of the country during the week.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said conditions on Monday would be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 41°C to 46°C in internal areas, with minimums ranging from 21°C to 28°C. Coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 36°C and 41°C, while temperatures in the mountains will peak at between 29°C and 35°C.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Rain chance continues on Tuesday

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a chance of convective cloud formation in the east during the afternoon, again potentially accompanied by rainfall.

Humidity will rise overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and internal areas, with fog or mist possible. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will reach 35km/h at times.

Fog risk through Thursday

On Wednesday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humid conditions overnight and on Thursday morning could lead to fog or mist across some coastal and internal locations.

The Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate but could turn rough at times, while the Arabian Gulf is expected to remain slight.

Thursday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming in the east. Fog or mist is possible overnight and into Friday morning over some western coastal and internal areas. Winds could again reach 35km/h.

By Friday, conditions are forecast to stay fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in eastern areas. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 30km/h, with slight seas expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Temperatures up to 45°C, rising Friday, with dense fog and mist expected over coastal and internal areas through Monday.

UAE weather: 45°C heat, fog forecast through Monday

2m read
Temperatures are forecast to rise on Thursday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

UAE weather brings fog, mist as temps soar to 45°C

2m read
Temperatures expected to reach 46°C as humid conditions raise fog and mist risk over coastal and inland areas through early next week.

UAE weather: 46°C heat, fog and mist forecast

1m read
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

UAE temperatures to hit 45°C as fog, mist expected

2m read