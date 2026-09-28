Fog and mist forecast in some areas as convective clouds develop in the east
Dubai: The UAE could see rain in eastern areas on Monday and Tuesday, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 46°C and fog or mist may affect parts of the country during the week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said conditions on Monday would be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 41°C to 46°C in internal areas, with minimums ranging from 21°C to 28°C. Coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 36°C and 41°C, while temperatures in the mountains will peak at between 29°C and 35°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a chance of convective cloud formation in the east during the afternoon, again potentially accompanied by rainfall.
Humidity will rise overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and internal areas, with fog or mist possible. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will reach 35km/h at times.
On Wednesday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humid conditions overnight and on Thursday morning could lead to fog or mist across some coastal and internal locations.
The Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate but could turn rough at times, while the Arabian Gulf is expected to remain slight.
Thursday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming in the east. Fog or mist is possible overnight and into Friday morning over some western coastal and internal areas. Winds could again reach 35km/h.
By Friday, conditions are forecast to stay fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in eastern areas. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 30km/h, with slight seas expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.