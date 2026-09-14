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UAE weather: Fog, mist possible over coastal areas as temperatures to hit 45°C

NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather with humidity rising overnight

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fair to partly cloudy skies, highs near 45°C, light to moderate winds, and overnight humidity raising fog risk on coasts.
Fair to partly cloudy skies, highs near 45°C, light to moderate winds, and overnight humidity raising fog risk on coasts.
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Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE are forecast to reach 45°C on Monday, with humid conditions overnight bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, creating conditions for fog or mist to form in some coastal areas.

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Temperatures will range from 41°C to 45°C in inland areas, with minimums of 26°C to 30°C. Coastal areas and islands will record highs of 38°C to 42°C, while mountainous areas will see temperatures between 30°C and 35°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, and will blow from south-easterly to north-easterly at speeds of 10 to 25 kph, reaching 35 kph in some areas. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and clouds developing in the east. Humidity is again expected to increase overnight, with a chance of mist over some coastal areas on Wednesday morning.

The NCM forecast generally fair to partly cloudy conditions through Friday, with overnight humidity persisting over some coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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