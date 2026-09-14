NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather with humidity rising overnight
Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE are forecast to reach 45°C on Monday, with humid conditions overnight bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, creating conditions for fog or mist to form in some coastal areas.
Temperatures will range from 41°C to 45°C in inland areas, with minimums of 26°C to 30°C. Coastal areas and islands will record highs of 38°C to 42°C, while mountainous areas will see temperatures between 30°C and 35°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, and will blow from south-easterly to north-easterly at speeds of 10 to 25 kph, reaching 35 kph in some areas. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and clouds developing in the east. Humidity is again expected to increase overnight, with a chance of mist over some coastal areas on Wednesday morning.
The NCM forecast generally fair to partly cloudy conditions through Friday, with overnight humidity persisting over some coastal areas.