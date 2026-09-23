GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 45°C as fog, mist expected through Sunday

Temperatures set to rise on Thursday, with fog possible in coastal areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Temperatures are forecast to rise on Thursday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Temperatures are forecast to rise on Thursday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Temperatures could reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday before rising further on Thursday, with fog and mist forecast in some areas over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas in the afternoon. Conditions will become humid overnight and into Thursday morning over some western areas, bringing a possibility of mist.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures will reach between 43°C and 45°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 37°C to 42°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 29°C to 35°C. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h in internal and mountainous areas.

Temperatures are forecast to rise on Thursday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

Friday and Saturday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times. Humid conditions overnight and during the early morning could again lead to fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Winds are expected to reach up to 30 km/h.

On Sunday, conditions will remain generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Fog or mist could develop over some coastal and internal areas overnight and into Monday morning.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are forecast to remain slight throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Temperatures expected to reach 46°C as humid conditions raise fog and mist risk over coastal and inland areas through early next week.

UAE weather: 46°C heat, fog and mist forecast

1m read
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

UAE temperatures to hit 45°C as fog, mist expected

2m read
Fair to partly cloudy skies, highs near 45°C, light to moderate winds, and overnight humidity raising fog risk on coasts.

UAE temperatures to hit 45°C today; fog, mist possible

1m read
Temperatures to hit 47°C before cooler conditions, fog and mist arrive by Sunday. The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

UAE heat to hit 47°C before temperatures drop

2m read