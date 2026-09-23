Temperatures set to rise on Thursday, with fog possible in coastal areas
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday before rising further on Thursday, with fog and mist forecast in some areas over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas in the afternoon. Conditions will become humid overnight and into Thursday morning over some western areas, bringing a possibility of mist.
Temperatures will reach between 43°C and 45°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 37°C to 42°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 29°C to 35°C. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h in internal and mountainous areas.
Temperatures are forecast to rise on Thursday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Friday and Saturday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times. Humid conditions overnight and during the early morning could again lead to fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Winds are expected to reach up to 30 km/h.
On Sunday, conditions will remain generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Fog or mist could develop over some coastal and internal areas overnight and into Monday morning.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are forecast to remain slight throughout the period.