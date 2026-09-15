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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 45°C as fog, mist and convective clouds expected this week

NCM says clouds may turn convective in eastern and southern areas by afternoon

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
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Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE are forecast to reach 45°C on Tuesday, with a chance of fog or mist overnight and convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

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Temperatures in inland areas will range from 41°C to 45°C, with minimums of 26°C to 30°C. Coastal areas and islands will record highs of 38°C to 42°C, while temperatures in mountainous areas will range from 30°C to 35°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, and will blow from south-easterly to north-easterly at speeds of 10 to 25 kph, reaching 35 kph across coastal, inland and mountainous areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with clouds developing over eastern areas by afternoon. Fog or mist could again form over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Thursday morning.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast to continue through Saturday, with humid nights and a possibility of mist over some coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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