NCM says clouds may turn convective in eastern and southern areas by afternoon
Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE are forecast to reach 45°C on Tuesday, with a chance of fog or mist overnight and convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
Temperatures in inland areas will range from 41°C to 45°C, with minimums of 26°C to 30°C. Coastal areas and islands will record highs of 38°C to 42°C, while temperatures in mountainous areas will range from 30°C to 35°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, and will blow from south-easterly to north-easterly at speeds of 10 to 25 kph, reaching 35 kph across coastal, inland and mountainous areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with clouds developing over eastern areas by afternoon. Fog or mist could again form over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Thursday morning.
Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast to continue through Saturday, with humid nights and a possibility of mist over some coastal areas.