Hotter conditions inland, with mist likely in western areas
Temperatures across the UAE are expected to rise gradually today reaching as high as 46°C in inland areas, while humid conditions could lead to fog or mist in parts of the country overnight and early Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said weather conditions would remain generally fair, with some clouds developing in eastern regions. Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 46°C inland, 37°C to 43°C in coastal areas, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels are expected to increase at night and on Friday morning over some western areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, reaching up to 30 kph, are forecast, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM said similar conditions are expected to persist through Monday, with humidity and occasional fog continuing along some coastal areas.