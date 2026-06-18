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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 46°C as humidity brings fog risk

Hotter conditions inland, with mist likely in western areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 46°C inland, 37°C to 43°C in coastal areas, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 46°C inland, 37°C to 43°C in coastal areas, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous regions.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to rise gradually today reaching as high as 46°C in inland areas, while humid conditions could lead to fog or mist in parts of the country overnight and early Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said weather conditions would remain generally fair, with some clouds developing in eastern regions. Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 46°C inland, 37°C to 43°C in coastal areas, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous regions.

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Humidity levels are expected to increase at night and on Friday morning over some western areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, reaching up to 30 kph, are forecast, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The NCM said similar conditions are expected to persist through Monday, with humidity and occasional fog continuing along some coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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