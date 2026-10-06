Heavy rain forecast for Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha as Civil Defence urges caution
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has warned of continued thunderstorms across most regions of the Kingdom until Saturday, with moderate to heavy rain expected to trigger flash floods in several areas.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence urged residents to exercise caution, remain in safe locations and stay away from valleys and areas where floodwaters could accumulate.
People were also warned against swimming in valleys or floodwaters and advised to follow safety instructions issued through official media and social media channels.
The National Centre for Meteorology said the Makkah region would be affected by moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by hail and strong downdrafts capable of raising dust and reducing visibility.
The forecast covers Mecca city, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat. Lighter to moderate rainfall is expected in Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah.
Jazan, Asir and Al Baha are also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain, with conditions potentially leading to flash floods. Hail and strong, dust-raising downdrafts are also expected in those regions.
The weather centre forecast light to moderate rain across Medina, Hail, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders regions.
Civil Defence called on the public to avoid flood-prone areas and comply with instructions from the authorities throughout the period of unsettled weather.