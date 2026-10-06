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Saudi Arabia warns of thunderstorms, flash floods and hail until Saturday

Heavy rain forecast for Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha as Civil Defence urges caution

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia braces for thunderstorms, flash floods, and hail until Saturday. Residents urged to stay safe and avoid flood-prone areas.
Saudi Arabia braces for thunderstorms, flash floods, and hail until Saturday. Residents urged to stay safe and avoid flood-prone areas.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has warned of continued thunderstorms across most regions of the Kingdom until Saturday, with moderate to heavy rain expected to trigger flash floods in several areas.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence urged residents to exercise caution, remain in safe locations and stay away from valleys and areas where floodwaters could accumulate.

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People were also warned against swimming in valleys or floodwaters and advised to follow safety instructions issued through official media and social media channels.

The National Centre for Meteorology said the Makkah region would be affected by moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by hail and strong downdrafts capable of raising dust and reducing visibility.

The forecast covers Mecca city, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al Ardiyat. Lighter to moderate rainfall is expected in Al Lith and Al Qunfudhah.

Jazan, Asir and Al Baha are also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain, with conditions potentially leading to flash floods. Hail and strong, dust-raising downdrafts are also expected in those regions.

The weather centre forecast light to moderate rain across Medina, Hail, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders regions.

Civil Defence called on the public to avoid flood-prone areas and comply with instructions from the authorities throughout the period of unsettled weather.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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