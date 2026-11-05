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Saudi Arabia issues thunderstorm and flash flood warning across most regions

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds forecast from Friday to Tuesday, Civil Defence warns

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia has issued warnings for thunderstorms and flash floods until November 10, urging residents to remain in safe locations, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and stay away from floodwaters.
Saudi Arabia has issued warnings for thunderstorms and flash floods until November 10, urging residents to remain in safe locations, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and stay away from floodwaters.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flash floods across most parts of the Kingdom from Friday until Tuesday, November 10, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid flood-prone areas.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe locations, stay away from valleys and areas where floodwaters accumulate, and avoid swimming in floodwaters.

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It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions issued through media outlets and social media platforms as unstable weather conditions are expected to affect large parts of the country over the next five days.

Heavy rain forecast for Mecca and Riyadh

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods, hailstorms and strong downdrafts accompanied by blowing dust.

The affected areas include Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Khulais, Jeddah, Rabigh, Turbah, Al Khurmah, Ranyah, Al Muwayh, Al Qunfudhah and Al Lith.

Similar conditions are forecast across parts of the Riyadh region, with moderate to heavy rain, flash floods, hail and dust-raising winds expected in Afif, Al Dawadmi, Shaqra, Thadiq, Al Ghat, Zulfi, Al Majmaah, Rumah and Marrat.

The capital Riyadh, along with Al Quwayiyah, Al Rayn, Dhurma, Al Hariq and Al Kharj, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Nine other regions under weather alert

The NCM also forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Hail, Qassim, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province.

The rain could trigger flash floods and hailstorms, while strong downdrafts may cause blowing dust and reduced visibility in affected areas.

The Civil Defence reiterated the importance of avoiding valleys and flood channels during heavy rainfall, warning that rapidly rising water levels could pose a danger to motorists and pedestrians.

Residents were advised to monitor official weather updates and comply with safety instructions throughout the period of unstable weather.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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