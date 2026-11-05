Heavy rain, hail and strong winds forecast from Friday to Tuesday, Civil Defence warns
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flash floods across most parts of the Kingdom from Friday until Tuesday, November 10, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid flood-prone areas.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence called on the public to remain in safe locations, stay away from valleys and areas where floodwaters accumulate, and avoid swimming in floodwaters.
It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions issued through media outlets and social media platforms as unstable weather conditions are expected to affect large parts of the country over the next five days.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods, hailstorms and strong downdrafts accompanied by blowing dust.
The affected areas include Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, Mecca, Al Kamil, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Khulais, Jeddah, Rabigh, Turbah, Al Khurmah, Ranyah, Al Muwayh, Al Qunfudhah and Al Lith.
Similar conditions are forecast across parts of the Riyadh region, with moderate to heavy rain, flash floods, hail and dust-raising winds expected in Afif, Al Dawadmi, Shaqra, Thadiq, Al Ghat, Zulfi, Al Majmaah, Rumah and Marrat.
The capital Riyadh, along with Al Quwayiyah, Al Rayn, Dhurma, Al Hariq and Al Kharj, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
The NCM also forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Hail, Qassim, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province.
The rain could trigger flash floods and hailstorms, while strong downdrafts may cause blowing dust and reduced visibility in affected areas.
The Civil Defence reiterated the importance of avoiding valleys and flood channels during heavy rainfall, warning that rapidly rising water levels could pose a danger to motorists and pedestrians.
Residents were advised to monitor official weather updates and comply with safety instructions throughout the period of unstable weather.