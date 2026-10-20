NCM forecasts intense downpours across western, southwestern and northern regions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is bracing for widespread rainfall and heavy thunderstorms across several regions until October 28, with some areas expected to experience exceptionally intense downpours, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
The forecast covers a 10-day period beginning Monday, with rain of varying intensity expected across much of the Kingdom, particularly the southwestern highlands, western coastal areas and northern regions.
The NCM released an animated weather map illustrating the expected movement, intensity and geographical distribution of rainfall during the period.
Rainfall has begun affecting western parts of Asir, Al Baha and Taif in Mecca Region since yesterday evening (Monday), with moderate to heavy thunderstorms forecast. Lighter showers were also expected in eastern Jazan and parts of Hail.
Today, light to moderate rain was forecast across central parts of the Northern Borders Region, while moderate to heavy thunderstorms were expected to return to Asir, Al Baha and Makkah later in the day.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to affect eastern Jazan, western Asir and southern Al Baha on Wednesday afternoon, before easing during the evening.
Rainfall is expected to intensify towards the weekend, with Friday, October 23, bringing some of the most severe conditions.
The NCM forecasts moderate to heavy rain across Al Baha, Taif and surrounding areas of Makkah Region, as well as locations along the Asir-Jazan border.
By early Friday evening, rainfall over Al Baha could become extremely heavy, with intense downpours extending towards the holy city of Mecca. Meanwhile, lighter showers are expected across the Northern Borders, Hail and Al Jouf.
On Saturday, October 24, heavy thunderstorms are forecast across much of the southwestern coastline, with the heaviest rainfall concentrated near the boundaries of Asir, Jazan and Al-Baha.
Light to moderate rain is also expected across Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, northwestern Hail and parts of Medina.
Rainfall is forecast to continue on Sunday, October 25, particularly across Jazan and Asir, while lighter showers could affect Madinah and Hail.
On Monday, October 26, moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected to return to the southwestern coastline, stretching from southern Jazan to southern Mecca Region.
Western Asir and southern Al-Baha are forecast to experience particularly heavy thunderstorms, while lighter rain could spread to Madinah, Hail, Tabuk and parts of the Northern Borders.
By Tuesday, October 27, the weather system is expected to shift northwards, bringing moderate to heavy rain to Tabuk, Al Jouf and northern Medina, alongside showers in Hail and the Northern Borders.
The unsettled conditions are forecast to persist into Wednesday, October 28, when heavy thunderstorms could affect large parts of Tabuk and Al Jouf, as well as northern areas of Medina and the Northern Borders.
The NCM's forecast indicates that Tabuk could experience some of the most intense rainfall during the final day of the weather system, while moderate to heavy rain continues along parts of the Kingdom's western coastline.