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Saudi Arabia braces for heavy thunderstorms, widespread rain until October 28

NCM forecasts intense downpours across western, southwestern and northern regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia braces for heavy thunderstorms and widespread rain until October 28, with intense downpours expected in several regions, warns meteorology centre.
Saudi Arabia braces for heavy thunderstorms and widespread rain until October 28, with intense downpours expected in several regions, warns meteorology centre.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is bracing for widespread rainfall and heavy thunderstorms across several regions until October 28, with some areas expected to experience exceptionally intense downpours, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

The forecast covers a 10-day period beginning Monday, with rain of varying intensity expected across much of the Kingdom, particularly the southwestern highlands, western coastal areas and northern regions.

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The NCM released an animated weather map illustrating the expected movement, intensity and geographical distribution of rainfall during the period.

Rainfall has begun affecting western parts of Asir, Al Baha and Taif in Mecca Region since yesterday evening (Monday), with moderate to heavy thunderstorms forecast. Lighter showers were also expected in eastern Jazan and parts of Hail.

Today, light to moderate rain was forecast across central parts of the Northern Borders Region, while moderate to heavy thunderstorms were expected to return to Asir, Al Baha and Makkah later in the day.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to affect eastern Jazan, western Asir and southern Al Baha on Wednesday afternoon, before easing during the evening.

Extremely heavy rain forecast on Friday

Rainfall is expected to intensify towards the weekend, with Friday, October 23, bringing some of the most severe conditions.

The NCM forecasts moderate to heavy rain across Al Baha, Taif and surrounding areas of Makkah Region, as well as locations along the Asir-Jazan border.

By early Friday evening, rainfall over Al Baha could become extremely heavy, with intense downpours extending towards the holy city of Mecca. Meanwhile, lighter showers are expected across the Northern Borders, Hail and Al Jouf.

On Saturday, October 24, heavy thunderstorms are forecast across much of the southwestern coastline, with the heaviest rainfall concentrated near the boundaries of Asir, Jazan and Al-Baha.

Light to moderate rain is also expected across Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, northwestern Hail and parts of Medina.

Heavy thunderstorms to spread north next week

Rainfall is forecast to continue on Sunday, October 25, particularly across Jazan and Asir, while lighter showers could affect Madinah and Hail.

On Monday, October 26, moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected to return to the southwestern coastline, stretching from southern Jazan to southern Mecca Region.

Western Asir and southern Al-Baha are forecast to experience particularly heavy thunderstorms, while lighter rain could spread to Madinah, Hail, Tabuk and parts of the Northern Borders.

By Tuesday, October 27, the weather system is expected to shift northwards, bringing moderate to heavy rain to Tabuk, Al Jouf and northern Medina, alongside showers in Hail and the Northern Borders.

The unsettled conditions are forecast to persist into Wednesday, October 28, when heavy thunderstorms could affect large parts of Tabuk and Al Jouf, as well as northern areas of Medina and the Northern Borders.

The NCM's forecast indicates that Tabuk could experience some of the most intense rainfall during the final day of the weather system, while moderate to heavy rain continues along parts of the Kingdom's western coastline.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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