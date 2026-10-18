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Saudi Arabia issues red alerts for heavy rain, flash floods in four regions

Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Mecca face thunderstorms, hail and strong winds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Red alerts issued for heavy rain and flash floods in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca. Thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds expected.
Red alerts issued for heavy rain and flash floods in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca. Thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds expected.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's National Centrefor Meteorology (NCM) has issued red alerts for heavy rain across parts of four regions on Sunday, warning of thunderstorms that could trigger flash floods.

The alerts cover parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, where moderate to heavy thunderstorms are forecast, accompanied by hail and strong winds that could stir up dust and sand.

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According to the NCM's latest forecast, the unstable weather conditions are expected to affect several areas across the four regions, with heavy downpours increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Fog is also forecast in parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, as well as coastal areas of the Eastern Province, potentially reducing visibility.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain high in several Saudi cities, with Dammam recording the highest forecast temperature of 42°C, followed by Mecca at 39°C, and Riyadh and Buraidah at 38°C.

Madinah is forecast to reach 37°C, while Jeddah and Jazan are expected to record 36°C. Temperatures will reach 33°C in Hail, 32°C in Arar, Sakaka and Najran, and 28°C in Tabuk.

Cooler conditions are expected in the southwestern highlands, with Abha forecast to reach 25°C and Al-Baha 24°C.

Humidity levels are forecast to climb to 90 per cent in Abha, Al Baha and Jazan, followed by 85 per cent in Jeddah and Dammam, and 80 per cent in Makkah.

Elsewhere, humidity is expected to reach 70 per cent in Tabuk, Arar and Sakaka, 55 per cent in Medina and Hail, 35 per cent in Riyadh and Najran, and 30 per cent in Buraidah.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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