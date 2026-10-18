Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Mecca face thunderstorms, hail and strong winds
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's National Centrefor Meteorology (NCM) has issued red alerts for heavy rain across parts of four regions on Sunday, warning of thunderstorms that could trigger flash floods.
The alerts cover parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, where moderate to heavy thunderstorms are forecast, accompanied by hail and strong winds that could stir up dust and sand.
According to the NCM's latest forecast, the unstable weather conditions are expected to affect several areas across the four regions, with heavy downpours increasing the risk of flash flooding.
Fog is also forecast in parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, as well as coastal areas of the Eastern Province, potentially reducing visibility.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain high in several Saudi cities, with Dammam recording the highest forecast temperature of 42°C, followed by Mecca at 39°C, and Riyadh and Buraidah at 38°C.
Madinah is forecast to reach 37°C, while Jeddah and Jazan are expected to record 36°C. Temperatures will reach 33°C in Hail, 32°C in Arar, Sakaka and Najran, and 28°C in Tabuk.
Cooler conditions are expected in the southwestern highlands, with Abha forecast to reach 25°C and Al-Baha 24°C.
Humidity levels are forecast to climb to 90 per cent in Abha, Al Baha and Jazan, followed by 85 per cent in Jeddah and Dammam, and 80 per cent in Makkah.
Elsewhere, humidity is expected to reach 70 per cent in Tabuk, Arar and Sakaka, 55 per cent in Medina and Hail, 35 per cent in Riyadh and Najran, and 30 per cent in Buraidah.