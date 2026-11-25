Coalition confirms no civilian injuries as investigations seek to identify projectile
Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition said a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia landed at Jazan Port in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing minor damage, with no civilian casualties reported.
Major General Turki Al Malki, spokesperson for the coalition, confirmed the incident, saying authorities were working to determine the type of projectile used.
Al Malki said the projectile caused limited material damage at the port, while confirming that no civilians had been injured.
The incident has renewed concerns over threats to vital maritime infrastructure along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, where ports play a significant role in supporting commercial activity and regional trade.
Jazan Port serves as an important maritime gateway for southwestern Saudi Arabia, handling commercial cargo and supporting economic activity in the region.
The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have previously launched missiles and drones towards Saudi territory during the conflict in Yemen.
The Saudi-led coalition has repeatedly accused the militia of targeting civilian facilities and threatening regional security.
The latest incident comes against the backdrop of prolonged instability in Yemen, where years of conflict have created significant humanitarian and security challenges.
The coalition did not immediately provide further details about the projectile’s origin, its precise characteristics or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Investigations are continuing to establish the type of projectile involved, according to Al Malki.