Civilian toll rises as Saudi-led coalition targets vehicles in Yemen's Lahj
Houthi-affiliated news agency Saba said Tuesday that a Saudi strike on buses and trucks had left 25 people dead or missing in Yemen's southwest.
The Iran-backed fighters, who control swathes of Yemen, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that supports Yemen's internationally recognised government.
"The toll from the Saudi enemy planes' targeting of buses and trucks in Wadi Mabaq, Lahj Governorate, has risen to 25 martyrs or missing, and six wounded," reported the Houthi-run Saba news agency, adding that the continued presence of Saudi aircraft over the area was hindering rescue efforts.
On Monday, the Houthi's military spokesperson Yahya Saree had reported the attack -- without providing casualty figures -- and vowed it would not go "unanswered."
Separate strikes on Monday killed 17 people and destroyed several buildings in the neighbouring coast province of Hodeida, the Houthis' telecommunications ministry said.
Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil war, was sucked into the wider US-Iran conflict in July when a truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government unravelled.
Since then, the fighting has left more than 1,600 people dead and over 300,000 displaced in the country, the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula, according to the latest UN toll.