Egypt authorised to defend Saudi Arabia against Houthis: How Pakistan and Turkey could change the conflict

The move comes as Riyadh strengthens defence cooperation with Pakistan and Turkey under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. Egypt is not a member but consults all three countries through the R4 diplomatic grouping.

“What the Saudis want most of all from Egypt is political support and symbolic presence in Saudi itself. It's standing shoulder to shoulder with Saudi,” he told AFP.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.