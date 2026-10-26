Last chance to avert a wider Iran war? Mecca pact nations in Tehran to push for US-Iran deal

That question has taken on new urgency as senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey gathered in Tehran on Monday to push for an agreement between Iran and the United States, amid growing fears of renewed military confrontation.

The diplomatic initiative comes at a critical moment. American forces are reportedly prepared for major strikes against Iran, Israel has sharpened its warnings, and attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants have drawn Saudi Arabia deeper into the regional conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the discussions would address the most pressing threats to regional security, although he indicated that the meeting’s agenda had not been finalised.

The urgency of the initiative was underscored by fresh explosions in Riyadh overnight and warnings of a hostile aerial threat, as the Houthis claimed another attack on the Saudi capital’s international airport.

Any fresh agreement would therefore have to address not only the nuclear dispute but also sanctions, shipping security and the risk of renewed attacks.

For now, the significance of the Tehran talks lies in a striking contrast: Three countries linked by a collective defence pact are turning to diplomacy in an effort to prevent another war that could engulf the wider Middle East.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.