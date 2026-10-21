US sends more warships as latest Iran peace push hits uranium roadblock — is war next?

The deployments, reported by the Financial Times and US Naval Institute, involve roughly 9,000 sailors and Marines. The Roosevelt departed San Diego on September 27 and is expected to relieve an aircraft carrier already operating in the region.

The movements do not establish that a new attack has been ordered. But they come as Iran refuses to surrender enriched uranium and insists that Washington meet its conditions before negotiations resume.

Iran has previously indicated it might consider diluting uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity within its borders, but has refused to transfer the material abroad.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.