Trump rejects Iran’s Hormuz offer backed by Khamenei. What happens now?

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, even as Tehran revealed that the offer had been coordinated with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and backed by a team empowered to negotiate on Iran’s behalf.

The development leaves nearly seven months of war at a critical diplomatic juncture: Both Washington and Tehran say they want an agreement, but neither appears willing to surrender its main source of leverage first.

“They want to make a deal and I think that’s fine,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “I’d like to make a deal, too. But that deal would not be acceptable.”

Pezeshkian said the proposal had been coordinated with Khamenei and that a six-member team involving representatives of the military, parliament, government and other institutions had authority to make decisions.

That means the latest impasse is no longer simply about whether Iran’s president can secure approval at home. The more immediate obstacle is the terms themselves — and which side must act first.

Tehran wants the US naval blockade lifted, access to at least $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets and sanctions relief allowing it to increase oil exports. It also wants hostilities across the region brought to an end.

The terms are unacceptable : Trump has said he wants an agreement with Iran but explicitly rejected the proposal currently on the table.

The Trump administration believes sanctions and the naval blockade have increased pressure on Tehran. Giving them up before securing Iranian concessions would therefore mean surrendering much of the leverage Washington has spent months building.

US and Iranian representatives held about three hours of indirect discussions through mediators in New York on Tuesday, their first such talks in months.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently described the talks as good and said Washington was open to further contacts. US officials had also described conversations with mediators as positive and constructive.

Trump used his UN General Assembly address to threaten devastating consequences for Iran, while Pezeshkian said Iran would fight “until our last breath”. In the final moments of his speech, however, the Iranian president reiterated Tehran’s willingness to pursue diplomacy.

A former senior US diplomat said the approaching vote may also be limiting Trump’s appetite for renewed military escalation for now. Separately, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump told aides he expects strikes on Iran to resume after the midterms, although his position could change.

Pezeshkian has made clear that Tehran would prefer an agreement before the elections, saying: “We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections.”

Mediators still have room to search for a phased arrangement in which neither side is required to surrender all its leverage at once.

Iran can now argue that its proposal has approval at the highest levels of the state and that its negotiators have authority to implement an agreement. Washington, however, has made clear that those assurances alone do not make Tehran’s terms acceptable.

It is whether Washington and Tehran can devise a sequence in which neither believes it is giving away its leverage first.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.