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France working on UN resolution for Strait of Hormuz navigation

Paris pushes Security Council action to safeguard vital Hormuz shipping lane

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France working on UN resolution for Strait of Hormuz navigation

France is working on a draft United Nations Security Council resolution backing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a UN diplomat said.

The resolution would reaffirm the need to respect freedom of navigation in the strait, citing its importance for global shipments critical for food and energy security, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions on the measure have been private.

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The proposed UN resolution would recall the need to respect the Law of the Sea and support peaceful initiatives aimed at ensuring safe passage in the strait, the UN diplomat added.

Related Topics:
FranceUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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