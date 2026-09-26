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Horse racing returns to Palestinian village after two-year wartime halt

The annual horse race in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been suspended for two years

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A Palestinian jockey rides during a local horse race in al-Majd, west of the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Hebron.
A Palestinian jockey rides during a local horse race in al-Majd, west of the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Hebron.
AFP

Dubai: The thunder of hooves and clouds of dust returned to the hills west of Hebron as Palestinian riders raced Arabian horses through Al-Majd village, drawing cheers from residents.

The annual race in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been suspended for two years following the outbreak of the Gaza war. It returned this week despite continued tensions in the region.

Riders sped along a winding dirt track through the rocky landscape as spectators lined the route and watched from rooftops. The competition ended with celebrations as supporters surrounded the winning jockey and raised trophies.

Event coordinator Ismael Abu Awad said organisers faced financial and logistical challenges but remained committed to preserving the tradition.

Arabian horses hold a special place in Palestinian culture, with races and equestrian competitions held across the West Bank.

The event also offered local riders a chance to showcase their skills despite difficulties travelling abroad. “My ambition is to travel to Italy to ride horses,” racer Mohammed Al-Ajlouni said. “We ride here now, but for the future, that is what I hope for.”

Photos: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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