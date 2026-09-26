The annual horse race in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been suspended for two years
Dubai: The thunder of hooves and clouds of dust returned to the hills west of Hebron as Palestinian riders raced Arabian horses through Al-Majd village, drawing cheers from residents.
The annual race in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been suspended for two years following the outbreak of the Gaza war. It returned this week despite continued tensions in the region.
Riders sped along a winding dirt track through the rocky landscape as spectators lined the route and watched from rooftops. The competition ended with celebrations as supporters surrounded the winning jockey and raised trophies.
Event coordinator Ismael Abu Awad said organisers faced financial and logistical challenges but remained committed to preserving the tradition.
Arabian horses hold a special place in Palestinian culture, with races and equestrian competitions held across the West Bank.
The event also offered local riders a chance to showcase their skills despite difficulties travelling abroad. “My ambition is to travel to Italy to ride horses,” racer Mohammed Al-Ajlouni said. “We ride here now, but for the future, that is what I hope for.”
Photos: AFP