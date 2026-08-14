Mothers face the pain of mourning children killed amid continuing violence and loss
Dubai: In the West Bank, Palestinian mothers are living with the lasting grief of losing their children amid continuing violence. A visual story by featuring 12 women photographed between July 10 and August 7, 2026, documents their personal stories of loss. The women describe family lives abruptly shattered and the pain of mourning children and teenagers killed since October 7, 2023.
While circumstances surrounding each death differ, many families say they have been left without answers or accountability. Rights groups have documented hundreds of Palestinian children killed in the West Bank during the period, underscoring the devastating toll on families.
Photos: AFP