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West Bank mothers mourn children killed in the conflict

Mothers face the pain of mourning children killed amid continuing violence and loss

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and AFP
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Palestinian woman Kholoud Mamadneh, mother of fifteen-year-old Mahmoud Mamadneh, who was killed after being shot by Israeli forces on his way back from school, holds a teddy bear her son had as a baby as she stands for a portrait in front of his bed in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on July 27, 2026.
Palestinian woman Kholoud Mamadneh, mother of fifteen-year-old Mahmoud Mamadneh, who was killed after being shot by Israeli forces on his way back from school, holds a teddy bear her son had as a baby as she stands for a portrait in front of his bed in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on July 27, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: In the West Bank, Palestinian mothers are living with the lasting grief of losing their children amid continuing violence. A visual story by featuring 12 women photographed between July 10 and August 7, 2026, documents their personal stories of loss. The women describe family lives abruptly shattered and the pain of mourning children and teenagers killed since October 7, 2023.

While circumstances surrounding each death differ, many families say they have been left without answers or accountability. Rights groups have documented hundreds of Palestinian children killed in the West Bank during the period, underscoring the devastating toll on families.

Photos: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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