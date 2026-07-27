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President Abbas calls for international intervention to curb Israeli violence in West Bank

Palestinian leader seeks UN-backed protection amid rising settler attacks

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Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urge Arab and friendly nations, the European Union, the Arab League and the UN Security Council president to intervene amid what the Palestinian Authority calls a “dangerous escalation”.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urge Arab and friendly nations, the European Union, the Arab League and the UN Security Council president to intervene amid what the Palestinian Authority calls a “dangerous escalation”.
Reuters


Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appealed to world leaders and international bodies for urgent action to halt what he described as escalating Israeli military operations and settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

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In letters sent Sunday and uploaded early on Monday (July 27), Abbas urged Arab and friendly nations, the European Union, the Arab League and the UN Security Council president to intervene amid what the Palestinian Authority calls a “dangerous escalation”.

Armed attacks

The statement accuses Israeli forces and armed settler groups of attacks resulting in civilian casualties, destruction of homes, religious sites, agricultural land and property.

It claims these actions occur with the support of the Israeli military and government.

Abbas described the violence as going beyond isolated incidents, framing it instead as a systematic policy aimed at expanding settlements, displacing Palestinians and undermining the Palestinian Authority. 

Such moves, he warned, jeopardise a two-state solution and threaten regional stability.

Protection for Palestians, compliance with international law

The Palestinian leader called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop settlement activities, hold attackers accountable and implement UN Security Council resolutions — particularly Resolution 2334, which deems Israeli settlements in occupied territory illegal. 

He also sought international protection for Palestinians and compliance with international law.

Abbas reaffirmed the Palestinian commitment to a just peace based on the two-state solution, rejection of violence and cooperation with international partners.

Context

The appeal comes amid longstanding tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli settlements — considered illegal under international law by most countries — have expanded over decades. 

Violence between Israeli settlers, security forces and Palestinian residents has surged in recent years, with both sides reporting casualties and attacks. 

Israel maintains its operations are necessary for security against Palestinian militants. 

The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, exercises limited control and has faced criticism from both Israelis and some Palestinians.

No immediate responses from Israeli officials or the recipients of the letters were detailed in the statement.

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