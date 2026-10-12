Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia escalate: Is a wider war looming after deadly Riyadh airport strikes?

Airport strikes put Saudi military options, Gulf security and regional alliances in focus
Dubai: Deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports have raised fears of a wider regional war, as Riyadh steps up military operations against the Iran-backed militants, regional allies rally behind the kingdom and US President Donald Trump considers direct intervention.
The attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed at least 14 people over the weekend and injured more than 300, according to Reuters and AP.
Drawing from Iran’s playbook in its confrontation with the United States, the Houthis are threatening a painful escalation, targeting critical Saudi infrastructure while seeking to impose economic costs far beyond the kingdom, CNN reported.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, warned that attacks on Saudi Arabia directly threatened the security of the UAE and other Gulf states, calling for stronger regional cooperation on defence.
“Since the aggression against the Arab Gulf states began, it has become clear that we are all being targeted and that our security is indivisible,” he wrote on X.
Gargash said shortcomings in joint Gulf defence cooperation had encouraged attacks on the region, stressing that collective security was a shared responsibility that allowed no room for complacency or delay.
Saudi Arabia is already providing extensive air support to Yemeni government forces fighting the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen.
Riyadh could intensify strikes against missile launchers, drone facilities and weapons depots while backing operations to recapture Houthi-held territory.
“This threat has to be dealt with once and for all,” Ali Shihabi, an author and commentator on Saudi politics, told CNN.
He said much would depend on the performance of Yemeni government forces, which are receiving substantial Saudi air support.
But the Houthis have developed more sophisticated missiles and drones, enabling them to strike targets far beyond Yemen.
A southern Yemeni official told CNN that the militia had become more persistent, improving its weapons and intelligence capabilities.
Saudi Arabia has received strong backing from Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt following the attacks.
In a joint statement, the four countries condemned the strikes as a dangerous escalation and reaffirmed support for Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its security and sovereignty.
Turkey and Pakistan have strengthened defence cooperation with Riyadh, although Ankara has indicated that its role would focus on defensive and technical assistance rather than offensive operations, Reuters reported.
The growing support could strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defences without necessarily drawing its partners into direct combat.
Trump has indicated that Washington may join military operations against the Houthis following the airport attacks, which also killed an American citizen.
The US is already providing intelligence and military assistance to Saudi Arabia but has stopped short of directly joining the latest air campaign.
Shihabi told CNN that direct US involvement could improve the speed of military operations because American aircraft could respond more rapidly to US satellite intelligence.
However, Washington must weigh the consequences of opening another military front while its confrontation with Iran continues.
The attacks appear designed to increase the economic and security costs of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen.
The Houthis have threatened airports, energy facilities and shipping routes, seeking to disrupt economic activity and increase pressure on Riyadh.
F. Gregory Gause, a Saudi specialist at the Middle East Institute, told The New York Times that strikes on Saudi infrastructure could inflict greater economic damage on the kingdom than comparable attacks on Houthi-held territory.
He warned that attacks on Riyadh airport could cause prospective investors to reconsider their plans.
The Red Sea is another concern. With disruptions affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on alternative export routes.
Further Houthi attacks around the Bab Al Mandeb Strait could threaten oil shipments and international trade.
Despite the escalation, analysts believe diplomacy will be necessary to secure lasting stability.
Yasmine Farouk, Gulf and Arabian Peninsula project director at the International Crisis Group, told The New York Times that Saudi Arabia would probably seek to weaken the Houthis before negotiating.
She said talks would be premature while the militia retained the ability to launch attacks.
Gause argued that a broader US-Iran settlement, incorporating commitments to halt Houthi attacks, could offer a path towards ending the confrontation.
For now, Saudi Arabia faces the immediate challenge of protecting civilians and critical infrastructure while countering an increasingly sophisticated militia.
With regional partners pledging support and Washington considering intervention, the next military moves could determine whether the conflict is contained or spreads into a wider regional confrontation.